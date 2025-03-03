The Modern Advantage Expands: One Year of Independence Drives Innovation for All Dealers
Mesquite, NV, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Modern, a leader in equipment service communication technology, marks its first anniversary as an independently owned and operated company under HET, Inc. Following its divestiture from Caterpillar in early 2024, Modern has expanded its innovative service communication platform to dealers across all equipment brands and industries.
"This milestone year represents both our successful transition to independence and our commitment to continuous innovation," says Brigham Timpson, CEO of Modern. "Now serving all equipment brands, we've focused on developing enhanced features that deliver what matters most: instant communication, fast approvals, and happy customers."
Top Tier Security and Documentation:
Secure cloud-based storage for all service records
Complete repair order history, including declined services
Encrypted communication channels
Private, protected customer information
Instant access to historical service data
Advanced Communication Features:
Personnel tagging capabilities for targeted communication
Direct routing of specific repair elements to relevant team members
Real-time notifications when tagged
Streamlined workflow management
Team collaboration tools
Digital Documentation Improvements:
Fillable PDF inspection forms
Custom form creation capabilities
Automated form routing
Digital signature capture
Instant form retrieval
Payment Processing Enhancements:
Integration with dealer-chosen merchant processors
Direct payment requests through the platform
Real-time payment status tracking
Complete transaction history
Automated payment documentation
"Our first year of independence has strengthened our ability to enhance our platform based on dealer feedback," adds Timpson. "By offering robust security, intuitive features like personnel tagging and fillable forms, while maintaining dealers' freedom to choose their payment processors, we're helping dealers of all brands work more efficiently while maintaining complete service records."
Modern's enhanced platform continues to deliver proven results:
50-75% reduction in phone calls
25-50% faster repair approvals
5-15% increase in service revenue
Improved team collaboration
Enhanced customer satisfaction
About Modern: Modern provides industry-leading service communication solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth for equipment dealers. Based in Mesquite, Nevada, Modern supports all major brands and integrates with existing dealer management systems, offering comprehensive solutions for modern service departments.
For more information about Modern's enhanced features, visit www.modernis.com.
"This milestone year represents both our successful transition to independence and our commitment to continuous innovation," says Brigham Timpson, CEO of Modern. "Now serving all equipment brands, we've focused on developing enhanced features that deliver what matters most: instant communication, fast approvals, and happy customers."
Top Tier Security and Documentation:
Secure cloud-based storage for all service records
Complete repair order history, including declined services
Encrypted communication channels
Private, protected customer information
Instant access to historical service data
Advanced Communication Features:
Personnel tagging capabilities for targeted communication
Direct routing of specific repair elements to relevant team members
Real-time notifications when tagged
Streamlined workflow management
Team collaboration tools
Digital Documentation Improvements:
Fillable PDF inspection forms
Custom form creation capabilities
Automated form routing
Digital signature capture
Instant form retrieval
Payment Processing Enhancements:
Integration with dealer-chosen merchant processors
Direct payment requests through the platform
Real-time payment status tracking
Complete transaction history
Automated payment documentation
"Our first year of independence has strengthened our ability to enhance our platform based on dealer feedback," adds Timpson. "By offering robust security, intuitive features like personnel tagging and fillable forms, while maintaining dealers' freedom to choose their payment processors, we're helping dealers of all brands work more efficiently while maintaining complete service records."
Modern's enhanced platform continues to deliver proven results:
50-75% reduction in phone calls
25-50% faster repair approvals
5-15% increase in service revenue
Improved team collaboration
Enhanced customer satisfaction
About Modern: Modern provides industry-leading service communication solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth for equipment dealers. Based in Mesquite, Nevada, Modern supports all major brands and integrates with existing dealer management systems, offering comprehensive solutions for modern service departments.
For more information about Modern's enhanced features, visit www.modernis.com.
Contact
ModernContact
Ryan Young
(725) 257-6494
modernis.com/
Ryan Young
(725) 257-6494
modernis.com/
Categories