The Modern Advantage Expands: One Year of Independence Drives Innovation for All Dealers

Mesquite, NV, March 03, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Modern, a leader in equipment service communication technology, marks its first anniversary as an independently owned and operated company under HET, Inc. Following its divestiture from Caterpillar in early 2024, Modern has expanded its innovative service communication platform to dealers across all equipment brands and industries."This milestone year represents both our successful transition to independence and our commitment to continuous innovation," says Brigham Timpson, CEO of Modern. "Now serving all equipment brands, we've focused on developing enhanced features that deliver what matters most: instant communication, fast approvals, and happy customers."Top Tier Security and Documentation:Secure cloud-based storage for all service recordsComplete repair order history, including declined servicesEncrypted communication channelsPrivate, protected customer informationInstant access to historical service dataAdvanced Communication Features:Personnel tagging capabilities for targeted communicationDirect routing of specific repair elements to relevant team membersReal-time notifications when taggedStreamlined workflow managementTeam collaboration toolsDigital Documentation Improvements:Fillable PDF inspection formsCustom form creation capabilitiesAutomated form routingDigital signature captureInstant form retrievalPayment Processing Enhancements:Integration with dealer-chosen merchant processorsDirect payment requests through the platformReal-time payment status trackingComplete transaction historyAutomated payment documentation"Our first year of independence has strengthened our ability to enhance our platform based on dealer feedback," adds Timpson. "By offering robust security, intuitive features like personnel tagging and fillable forms, while maintaining dealers' freedom to choose their payment processors, we're helping dealers of all brands work more efficiently while maintaining complete service records."Modern's enhanced platform continues to deliver proven results:50-75% reduction in phone calls25-50% faster repair approvals5-15% increase in service revenueImproved team collaborationEnhanced customer satisfactionAbout Modern: Modern provides industry-leading service communication solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth for equipment dealers. Based in Mesquite, Nevada, Modern supports all major brands and integrates with existing dealer management systems, offering comprehensive solutions for modern service departments.For more information about Modern's enhanced features, visit www.modernis.com