Regenexx® Corporate Program's Dr. Mark Testa Wins the YOU Powered Symposium 2025 Most Influential Clinician in Insurance Award
The YOU Powered Symposium is the leading annual event for "bold benefits trailblazers." It brings together hundreds of benefit professionals, solution providers, clinicians, and employers to combine diverse expertise in an effort to reform the US healthcare system on behalf of every patient.
“This award is bigger than me and reflects the importance of clinicians' involvement at the table where benefit decisions are being made and where clinical insight can have a positive impact,” said Dr. Testa. “I’m humbled to join past winners including Mary O'Connor, MD Oly—clinicians who’ve set a high bar for their impact on healthcare and healthcare benefits.”
Each year, the organization recognizes the most impactful individuals in healthcare advising. Their mission focus includes a movement in restoring healthcare to a patient-empowered environment where every American, regardless of social or economic status, can access and afford the care they need to be well and thrive.
Dr. Mark Testa has 30 years of mastery in nonsurgical musculoskeletal care and close to 15 years in regenerative medicine, currently as an Executive Vice President for the Regenexx Corporate Program. Through the Regenexx Corporate Program he collaborates with self-funded employers’ partner providers to direct the most appropriate care for employees and helps organizations save on their healthcare. This healthcare innovation provides the optimal solution in the orthopedic continuum of care, bridging the gap between physical therapy and orthopedic surgery intervening on up to 70% of surgeries, which helps self-funded employers save up to 70% on individual orthopedic surgeries.
About Regenexx
Regenexx pioneered the use of high concentrate PRP and bone marrow concentrate to treat common orthopedic conditions to help people avoid surgery using cells from their own body. Regenexx licenses its proprietary injectates and processes to a network of independent physicians who provide regenerative orthobiologic procedures. Physicians are screened for experience and receive extensive third-party training as well as hours of ongoing training. Regenexx has published a significant amount of the research worldwide on the use of orthobiologics for treating orthopedic injuries and created the field of interventional orthopedics protocols, the use of your body’s natural healing abilities to help repair orthopedic injuries. The Regenexx Corporate Program was created for self-funded employers to help manage orthopedic costs by replacing many common elective orthopedic surgeries with precise image guided injections, reducing the cost of individual surgeries by up to 70%.
For more information on the Regenexx Corporate Program, visit www.regenexxcorporate.com or call 877-341-5968. For more information on Regenexx, visit www.regenexx.com.
