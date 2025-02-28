Kimberle K. Bergman Honored as a Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Minneapolis, MN, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kimberle K. Bergman of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been named a Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in nursing.
About Kimberle K. Bergman
Kimberle K. Bergman is the director of nursing at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. With 38 years of experience in nursing, she specializes in critical care, post anesthesia care unit, and leadership roles in cardiac, critical care, and rehabilitation nursing. Bergman’s focus areas include patient safety, customer service and employee mentoring to improve their careers. She is also the institutes’ hazardous waste coordinator and flu vaccine coordinator.
Bergman's professional experience includes positions as a training consultant at Smith Medical, registered nurse and leadership roles at Methodist Hospital, and patient care manager at Mercy Hospital, part of Allina Health. She holds a Lean Certification; a Basic Life Support Certification, a Peri Anesthesia Nursing Certification, has completed the John Black & Associates Shingijutsu Global Consulting, and “Wash Your Hands” Workshop from Genie Industries.
Currently pursuing her M.B.A. with a Healthcare concentration at St. Catherine University, Bergman holds an Organizational Leadership Certification from St. Catherine University and a B.S.N. from Minnesota State University Mankato.
In her free time, Kimberle enjoys gardening, sewing, upcycling furniture, and spending time with family and friends.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
