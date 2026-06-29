Author Maurice Hicks' Book Looking for Trouble is Now Available as an Audiobook
Award-Winning True Crime Memoir Looking for Trouble by Maurice Hicks Now Available as an Audiobook
Baltimore, MD, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning author and retired law enforcement officer Maurice Hicks is pleased to announce that his acclaimed true crime memoir, Looking for Trouble, is now available as an audiobook on more than 40 major digital platforms, making it easier than ever for listeners around the world to experience his extraordinary journey.
Drawing from decades of service in law enforcement, Looking for Trouble takes listeners inside the realities of policing, where courage, split-second decisions, compassion, and resilience are tested every day. Through gripping firsthand accounts, Hicks shares unforgettable encounters with violent offenders, life-changing moments of service, and the personal lessons that shaped his career and character.
The audiobook brings these compelling stories to life, offering listeners an immersive experience that captures the intensity, emotion, and authenticity of the original memoir.
“I wrote Looking for Trouble to give readers an honest look behind the badge,” said Maurice Hicks. “My hope is that the audiobook allows listeners to connect with these stories in a powerful new way and gain a deeper appreciation for the challenges, sacrifices, and humanity of law enforcement.”
Since its release, Looking for Trouble has earned multiple literary honors and has resonated with readers who appreciate true crime, memoirs, leadership, and stories of perseverance.
The audiobook is now available on more than 40 platforms, including:
· Spotify
· Apple Books
· Google Play Books
· Barnes & Noble
· Kobo
· Everand
Whether you’re a fan of true crime, inspiring memoirs, or real-life stories of courage under pressure, Looking for Trouble delivers an unforgettable listening experience.
About Maurice Hicks
Maurice Hicks is an award-winning author, speaker, and retired law enforcement leader whose career spans decades of service, leadership, and public safety. Through his writing, he provides an authentic perspective on policing while inspiring readers with stories of integrity, resilience, faith, and determination. He is also the author of the forthcoming sequel, Looking for Trouble 2.
Media Contact
Maurice Hicks
Author, Looking for Trouble
Email: authormauricehicks@gmail.com
Website: www.mauricehicks.com
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/maurice.hicks.182
Drawing from decades of service in law enforcement, Looking for Trouble takes listeners inside the realities of policing, where courage, split-second decisions, compassion, and resilience are tested every day. Through gripping firsthand accounts, Hicks shares unforgettable encounters with violent offenders, life-changing moments of service, and the personal lessons that shaped his career and character.
The audiobook brings these compelling stories to life, offering listeners an immersive experience that captures the intensity, emotion, and authenticity of the original memoir.
“I wrote Looking for Trouble to give readers an honest look behind the badge,” said Maurice Hicks. “My hope is that the audiobook allows listeners to connect with these stories in a powerful new way and gain a deeper appreciation for the challenges, sacrifices, and humanity of law enforcement.”
Since its release, Looking for Trouble has earned multiple literary honors and has resonated with readers who appreciate true crime, memoirs, leadership, and stories of perseverance.
The audiobook is now available on more than 40 platforms, including:
· Spotify
· Apple Books
· Google Play Books
· Barnes & Noble
· Kobo
· Everand
Whether you’re a fan of true crime, inspiring memoirs, or real-life stories of courage under pressure, Looking for Trouble delivers an unforgettable listening experience.
About Maurice Hicks
Maurice Hicks is an award-winning author, speaker, and retired law enforcement leader whose career spans decades of service, leadership, and public safety. Through his writing, he provides an authentic perspective on policing while inspiring readers with stories of integrity, resilience, faith, and determination. He is also the author of the forthcoming sequel, Looking for Trouble 2.
Media Contact
Maurice Hicks
Author, Looking for Trouble
Email: authormauricehicks@gmail.com
Website: www.mauricehicks.com
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/maurice.hicks.182
Contact
Hicks PublicationsContact
Maurice Rudolph Hicks
301-613-6577
mauricehicks.com
Maurice Rudolph Hicks
301-613-6577
mauricehicks.com
Multimedia
Looking for Trouble
Award-Winning True Crime Memoir Looking for Trouble by Maurice Hicks Now Available as an Audiobook
Categories