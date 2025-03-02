Advocates, Public Officials, and Survivors of Human Trafficking Call for Urgent Protections for Workers During LA's Post-Fire Recovery

The link between natural disasters and increased risk of human trafficking is well-documented, as crises like the recent Los Angeles fires create vulnerabilities that traffickers exploit. On Thursday, February 27, a press conference was held in front of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ building to shed light on this issue. As LA residents recover from this devastating destruction, it is critical to protect labor rights and implement strong protections in order to prevent trafficking.