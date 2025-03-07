PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope Matches PCV Murcor's Employee Donations to Support the Los Angeles County Wildfires Relief
PCV Murcor’s nonprofit, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, is pleased to share that it has matched donations to support the people and places affected by Los Angeles County wildfires, an area we call home.
Pomona, CA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PCV Murcor’s nonprofit, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, is pleased to share that it has matched donations to support the people and places affected by Los Angeles County wildfires, an area we call home. To show unity with our neighbors and brave firefighters, our employees, their families, friends, and communities came together to donate to the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) LA County Wildfires Mission. Not only were the staff’s donations matched by Seeds of Hope, but also by PCV’s Founder, President & CEO Keith D. Murray and his wife Mara.
“Our staff’s generosity is a testament to the kindness and compassion that define PCV’s core values. By coming together to support those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles County, they have not only met a goal—but will make a real difference in people’s recovery efforts. On behalf of Mara and I, we thank them for their unwavering commitment to helping others in a time of need,” Murray said.
GEM deployed its USA West Branch to the devastated areas to support the tens of thousands of people affected & first responders with critical supplies. They are now focusing on long-term assistance to help uplift these communities. For more information on GEM and how to donate to the Los Angeles County Wildfires Mission, please visit globalempowermentmission.org.
About PCV Murcor:
Licensed in all 50 states, plus D.C., PCV Murcor provides nationwide appraisal management and valuation advisory services for residential and commercial real estate. An industry leader with over 40 years of experience managing valuation needs for mortgage lenders and servicers, financial institutions, investors, federal agencies, and the GSEs. Our mission is to help clients and their customers make their real estate needs happen through accountability, connectivity, and performance. Our use of state-of-the-art AI technology ensures precision and efficiency in every aspect of our service. Experience innovation-powered precision and time-tested excellence with unparalleled service and cutting-edge products.
Contact
Charles Beatley
909-397-7331
https://www.pcvmurcor.com/
https://www.pcvmurcor.com/
