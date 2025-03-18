Best Travel Website of 2025 to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including travel, hotel & Lodging, and airline. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best travel websites in the world as part of their 29th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including travel, airline and hotel & lodging websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for the best travel web sites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2025.
"Travel websites serve as a crucial portal, opening up the world to millions and sparking the desire for exploration," stated William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "In an era where the internet has revolutionized travel, eliminating traditional agents as the primary source of information, travel websites have risen to the challenge, embodying innovation and user-friendliness. Our judges particularly commend the exemplary use of design, engaging content, and interactive features in these sites. The WebAward Competition not only highlights the industry's finest achievements in website development but also provides invaluable feedback and marketing opportunities, setting the stage for future innovations and attracting a new wave of adventurers."
Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Travel category is judged against other travel entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All travel entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the travel categories will also receive:
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various travel categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Winners of the Best Travel Website include:
- 2024 - Go Car Rental Iceland for Your Local Car Rental in Iceland
- 2023 – The Okaloosa County Tourism Department and Miles Partnership for Design Fort Walton Beach’s Little adventure-focused website
- 2022 - Louisiana Office of Tourism and Miles Partnership for LOUISIANA BYWAYS
- 2021 – Reichl und Partner eMarketing GmbH for SIMON'S BEST TRAVEL GMBH WEBSITE
- 2020 – 4 Roads for Natural World Safaris
- 2019 - VERB Interactive for VBT
- 2018 – Visit Huntington Beach for Surf City USA
- 2017 - Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Miles Partnership for Pure Michigan’s New Leisure Website
- 2016 – Experience Grand Rapids for Experience Grand Rapids Website
- 2015 – TripCreator ehf. for TripCreator.com
- 2014 – USDM for Colorado Springs
- 2013 - Pixo Punch Limited for Hong Kong Summer Spectacular Campaign
- 2012 - Boyd Gaming Corporation for B Connected Online
- 2011 – Civic Resource Group for Wyoming Travel and Tourism Web Portal and -nline Management System
- 2010 - TravelChannel.com & Razorfish for The New TravelChannel.com
Winners of the Best Airline Website include:
2022 - FirmStudio & Greater Bay Airlines for Greater Bay Airlines Corporate Website
· 2024 - Vueling Airlines for Vueling Airlines Website
· 2019 - Origo for Cabo Verde Airlines
· 2016 - SapientNitro & China Airlines for China Airline Website Re-design
· 2015 - DigitasLBi for Virgin Atlantic Airways
· 2014 - Icelandair & TM Software for Icelandair
· 2013 - ROKKAN for JetBlue
· 2011 - Carlson Marketing for JetBlue – "TrueBlue Be True"
· 2010 - Lufthansa in partnership with Amadeus for Lufthansa in partnership with Amadeus
Winners of the Best Hotel & Lodging Website include:
- 2024 – FINE for Canyon Ranch (Best of Show Winner)
- 2023 – UP Hotel Agency for BUNK
- 2022 - Evans Hotels for CATAMARAN RESORT HOTEL AND SPA
- 2021 – UP Hotel Agency for THE HARI
- 2020 – UP Hotel Internet Marketing for Maison Panthere
- 2019 - UP Hotel Internet Marketing for Qbic (2019 Best of Show)
- 2018 – TravelClick, Inc. for Thistle Hotels
- 2017 - [D³] Digital Design + Development for Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills - At The Center of Extraordinary (2017 Best of Show)
- 2016 – HeBS Digital for Tsogo Sun
- 2015 – HeBS Digital for Red Lion Hotels Website
- 2014 – Forte Village Resort for Forte Village
- 2013 – HeBS Digital for Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan
- 2012 - TravelClick Web Solutions for Puente Romano
- 2011 – Sabre Hospitality Solutions for The Shores Resort & Spa
- 2010 – TRAVELCLICK for Harbour Grand Kowloon Hotel
Travel Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Travel Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2025 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
Please Join the Web Marketing Association on Social Media: LinkedIn Page, LinkedIn Group & Twitter. Like and follow for news and award updates.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
