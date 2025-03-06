The Linguistic Society of America Issues Statement: Four Reasons Why English Should Not be the Official Language of the United States

Grounded in empirical findings and history, the statement explains that the four stated premises of the Executive Order are inaccurate. The United States has always been a multilingual country, enforcing one official language can generate intense resistance and embolden discrimination against linguistic minorities, immigrants already value English and recognize its value in the workplace, and supporting multilingualism makes a nation and its people stronger.