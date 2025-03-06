The Linguistic Society of America Issues Statement: Four Reasons Why English Should Not be the Official Language of the United States
Grounded in empirical findings and history, the statement explains that the four stated premises of the Executive Order are inaccurate. The United States has always been a multilingual country, enforcing one official language can generate intense resistance and embolden discrimination against linguistic minorities, immigrants already value English and recognize its value in the workplace, and supporting multilingualism makes a nation and its people stronger.
Washington, DC, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Linguistic Society of America has just issued, “Four Reasons Why English Should Not be the Official Language of the United States: Statement Against White House Executive Order “Designating English as the Official Language of The United States.”
Grounded in empirical findings and history, the statement succinctly explains that the United States has always been a multilingual country and early leaders in the country, like Thomas Jefferson, valued their multilingualism. Indeed, to support the process of gaining its ratification, the Constitution of the United States of America was translated and distributed in three different languages. The history emphatically belies the Executive Order’s claim that the United States has always used English as the national language.
The LSA statement also explains that declaring one language as the official language of a country can generate intense resistance and embolden discrimination against linguistic minorities. This stands in stark contrast to the Executive Order’s promise that making English the official language of the United States will contribute to a more unified and cohesive society.
There is ample evidence that immigrants already place a high value on learning English, and the children of immigrants rapidly learn English through their schools and communities. Far from encouraging civic participation and furthering newcomers’ engagement with their communities, as the Executive Order claims, making English the official language of the United States will result in the erosion of programs and policies that currently support multilingual participation and English language learning.
Multilingualism and linguistic diversity support the flourishing of all Americans by lowering communication barriers, advancing business interests in a global economy, positively impacting cognition, aging and public health, and strengthening our ability to participate as global citizens in a multilingual world. The evidence is clear; the four justifications given in the Executive Order in support of Official English are incorrect and will actually undermine the order’s stated goals.
Linguists available for commentary
Heidi B. Harley, LSA president. Hharley@arizona.edu
Paul McPherron, pm39@hunter.cuny.edu
About the Linguistic Society of America
The Linguistic Society of America was founded in 1924 with the mission of advancing the scientific study of language. LSA plays a critical role in supporting and disseminating linguistic scholarship to linguists and to the public for the advancement of knowledge and the betterment of society. www.lsadc.org
Additional viewpoint from another organization
Members of the media also may be interested in TESOL International’s recently released statement, which provides a complementary view point to the LSA statement, focused on the ways the Executive Order stands opposed to the rule of law, legal precedent, and federal guidance.
https://www.tesol.org/news/tesol-statement-on-the-exec-order-designating-english-as-the-official-language-of-the-us/
Categories