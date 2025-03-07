MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville Celebrates Long-Awaited Grand Opening
MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville celebrated its long-awaited Grand Opening on January 4, 2025. Owner Maria Rademaker adapted to pandemic challenges by starting with virtual fitness programs and later operating from a temporary location. Now, MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville has its own location that offers expanded fitness and wellness services.
Westerville, OH, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville proudly celebrated its Grand Opening on January 4, 2025. The event featured trial fitness classes, local wellness vendors, and a vibrant gathering of health-conscious community members eager to experience everything the new facility has to offer.
The journey to this milestone has been anything but ordinary. Owner Maria Rademaker, whose passion for fitness and wellness drives the heart of this center, originally planned to open in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to pivot before the doors even opened. Determined to bring her vision to life, Rademaker launched a virtual 10-Week Challenge with 35 committed participants on Zoom. As restrictions eased, she found a temporary home inside a cheerleading center in Westerville, where her dedicated community continued to grow.
Now, after years of perseverance, MAX Fitness & Wellness Center has a place to call its own—a dynamic, state-of-the-art facility designed to support members in all aspects of health and wellness. The Grand Opening marked more than just a ribbon-cutting; it was a long-awaited celebration of resilience, community, and growth. In fact, more than 50 devoted members personally helped Rademaker with the move, underscoring the tight-knit bond that makes MAX of Westerville so special.
“This Grand Opening was incredibly meaningful because it was the one we never got to have,” said franchise owner Maria Rademaker. “The journey from launching on Zoom to growing into our own dedicated space with over 250 members is something truly special.”
Rademaker is making history as the first owner to launch under the newly rebranded MAX Fitness & Wellness, formerly known as The MAX Challenge. The shift reflects the evolving needs of today’s fitness enthusiasts, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to health that goes beyond just a challenge.
“The new MAX Fitness & Wellness brand is already resonating with people,” Rademaker explained. “More than ever, individuals are looking for long-term wellness, support, and a sense of belonging, and that’s exactly what we offer.”
The new facility allows for expanded services, including the addition of an InBody scanner for precise body composition tracking, an enhanced class schedule, and an even greater focus on virtual accessibility. Notably, 30% of MAX of Westerville’s members participate exclusively via Zoom, a unique offering that has been integral since the center’s start.
With its own dedicated space, MAX Fitness & Wellness of Westerville is poised to make an even greater impact in the community. Rademaker and her dedicated team of instructors and staff are committed to growing their programs, expanding wellness services, and continuing to foster an inclusive environment where every member feels supported on their journey to better health.
“This all started during an uncertain time, and to see what it has become—a positive, uplifting, and thriving community—is beyond rewarding,” Rademaker reflected. “I’m incredibly grateful to my team, whose passion and dedication help make MAX Fitness & Wellness such a welcoming place for every member who walks through our doors.”
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Westerville is located at 66 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH. Hours of operation are Monday–Friday, 5 AM–7 PM, and Saturday, 8 AM–10 AM.
For more information, click here or follow MAX Fitness & Wellness of Westerville on Facebook and Instagram.
About MAX Fitness & Wellness Center
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center is a leading health and wellness franchise focused on transforming lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation. With its inclusive approach and innovative programs like My Wellness Coach, MAX Fitness and Wellness Center empowers members and franchisees to achieve their health and wellness goals.
The journey to this milestone has been anything but ordinary. Owner Maria Rademaker, whose passion for fitness and wellness drives the heart of this center, originally planned to open in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to pivot before the doors even opened. Determined to bring her vision to life, Rademaker launched a virtual 10-Week Challenge with 35 committed participants on Zoom. As restrictions eased, she found a temporary home inside a cheerleading center in Westerville, where her dedicated community continued to grow.
Now, after years of perseverance, MAX Fitness & Wellness Center has a place to call its own—a dynamic, state-of-the-art facility designed to support members in all aspects of health and wellness. The Grand Opening marked more than just a ribbon-cutting; it was a long-awaited celebration of resilience, community, and growth. In fact, more than 50 devoted members personally helped Rademaker with the move, underscoring the tight-knit bond that makes MAX of Westerville so special.
“This Grand Opening was incredibly meaningful because it was the one we never got to have,” said franchise owner Maria Rademaker. “The journey from launching on Zoom to growing into our own dedicated space with over 250 members is something truly special.”
Rademaker is making history as the first owner to launch under the newly rebranded MAX Fitness & Wellness, formerly known as The MAX Challenge. The shift reflects the evolving needs of today’s fitness enthusiasts, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to health that goes beyond just a challenge.
“The new MAX Fitness & Wellness brand is already resonating with people,” Rademaker explained. “More than ever, individuals are looking for long-term wellness, support, and a sense of belonging, and that’s exactly what we offer.”
The new facility allows for expanded services, including the addition of an InBody scanner for precise body composition tracking, an enhanced class schedule, and an even greater focus on virtual accessibility. Notably, 30% of MAX of Westerville’s members participate exclusively via Zoom, a unique offering that has been integral since the center’s start.
With its own dedicated space, MAX Fitness & Wellness of Westerville is poised to make an even greater impact in the community. Rademaker and her dedicated team of instructors and staff are committed to growing their programs, expanding wellness services, and continuing to foster an inclusive environment where every member feels supported on their journey to better health.
“This all started during an uncertain time, and to see what it has become—a positive, uplifting, and thriving community—is beyond rewarding,” Rademaker reflected. “I’m incredibly grateful to my team, whose passion and dedication help make MAX Fitness & Wellness such a welcoming place for every member who walks through our doors.”
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Westerville is located at 66 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH. Hours of operation are Monday–Friday, 5 AM–7 PM, and Saturday, 8 AM–10 AM.
For more information, click here or follow MAX Fitness & Wellness of Westerville on Facebook and Instagram.
About MAX Fitness & Wellness Center
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center is a leading health and wellness franchise focused on transforming lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation. With its inclusive approach and innovative programs like My Wellness Coach, MAX Fitness and Wellness Center empowers members and franchisees to achieve their health and wellness goals.
Contact
MAX Fitness and Wellness CenterContact
Madison Stein
800-710-0695
https://fitfranchisebrands.com/
Madison Stein
800-710-0695
https://fitfranchisebrands.com/
Categories