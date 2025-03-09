New Book, "Creating Little Miracles," Offers an Honest, Heartfelt Look Into the World of Surrogacy
Fresno, CA, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alysia Lyons shares her deeply personal journey as a four-time surrogate, breaking myths and celebrating the beauty of helping families grow.
Surrogacy is a topic often surrounded by misconceptions, curiosity, and deep emotions. In her groundbreaking new book, Creating Little Miracles, author and five-time surrogate Alysia Lyons pulls back the curtain on what it truly means to carry a child for another family. With raw honesty, humor, and deep compassion, Alysia shares the highs and lows of her surrogacy experiences, offering readers an intimate look into a world few fully understand.
For those who have ever wondered: Do surrogates get attached? What is the process really like? How does it impact their families? — This book delivers thoughtful, heartfelt answers. Through deeply personal storytelling, Alysia dispels common myths and provides a behind-the-scenes look at the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of surrogacy.
"Surrogacy is so much more than just carrying a baby," says Alysia. "It's about carrying love, carrying hope, and helping create families in ways that redefine what it means to be a mother."
A Book for Intended Parents, Surrogates, and Curious Minds
Creating Little Miracles is a must-read for:
- Women considering becoming a surrogate
- Intended parents seeking insight into the journey
- Those navigating infertility and looking for alternative paths to parenthood
- Readers curious about the emotional and ethical aspects of surrogacy
With a deeply personal touch, Alysia brings to life the emotional rollercoaster of surrogacy — touching on moments of joy, heartbreak, and the profound connections she has formed with the families she has helped. She also explores the impact of surrogacy on her own family, especially her son, who has grown up witnessing the beauty of helping others in such an extraordinary way.
Praise for Creating Little Miracles
"Alysia Lyons masterfully shares her experiences in a way that is both deeply moving and incredibly informative. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to understand surrogacy beyond the headlines." – Amanda V.
"A compelling and heartfelt account of what it truly means to help bring life into the world. Alysia’s journey is inspiring, raw, and beautifully told." – Chrissy B.
About the Author
Alysia Lyons is a coach, speaker, and four-time surrogate who is passionate about supporting women in their journeys of self-discovery, healing, and empowerment. She has dedicated her career to guiding others toward peace and fulfillment. Through her experiences as a surrogate, she has become a strong advocate for surrogacy education and awareness, helping both surrogates and intended parents navigate this life-changing journey.
Availability and Contact Information
Creating Little Miracles is available March 11, 2025
For media inquiries, review copies, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:
info@alysialyons.com
559-423-0789
alysialyons.com/books
Follow Alysia on social media for updates, book signings, and discussions on surrogacy and motherhood: @coachalysialyons
