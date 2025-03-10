Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches New Concierge Real Estate Service to Support Seniors and Their Families Managing Estate Transitions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces its Concierge Move & Transition Services providing compassionate, stress-free real estate solutions to seniors downsizing and families managing a loved one’s estate settlement. This full-service approach includes home preparation, move coordination, and estate assistance, ensuring a seamless transition. With fees deducted at closing, clients receive expert support without upfront costs.