Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches New Concierge Real Estate Service to Support Seniors and Their Families Managing Estate Transitions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces its Concierge Move & Transition Services providing compassionate, stress-free real estate solutions to seniors downsizing and families managing a loved one’s estate settlement. This full-service approach includes home preparation, move coordination, and estate assistance, ensuring a seamless transition. With fees deducted at closing, clients receive expert support without upfront costs.
Oldsmar, FL, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group is proud to announce the launch of its Concierge Move & Transition Service. This specialized offering, led by Cyndi Olmstead, is designed to help seniors and their families navigate the often-overwhelming process of downsizing, moving, or settling an estate.
This full-service, tailored solution provides seniors with a stress-free transition experience, handling every aspect of the move, from home decluttering and staging to packing, relocation coordination, and estate settlement.
With this launch, Cyndi expands her highly regarded white-glove real estate services to address the unique challenges faced by older adults moving into independent or assisted living communities.
“As more seniors look to rightsize their homes or transition into new living arrangements, they need a trusted professional who understands the complexities of the process,” said Cyndi Olmstead. “Our new Concierge Move & Transition Service is designed to remove the burden from seniors and their families, making the entire experience seamless and worry-free.”
What’s Included in the Concierge Move & Transition Service?
Home Preparation & Staging – Organizing, decluttering, and staging the home for maximum market value.
Move Coordination – Managing packing, moving logistics, and ensuring a smooth transition to a new residence.
Estate Assistance – Helping families handle estate distribution and settlement details.
Financial Flexibility – Fees are structured to be deducted at closing, eliminating upfront costs.
This launch comes at a critical time, as more seniors and their families seek expert guidance in navigating life transitions while minimizing stress. By offering a one-stop solution, Cyndi ensures that no detail is overlooked.
For seniors and their families, working with Cyndi means having a compassionate advocate who understands their needs and takes the burden of moving off their shoulders. With her guidance, the transition to a new home is smooth, dignified, and worry-free.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Cyndi Olmstead at 727-203-4967.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Concierge Services
Cyndi Olmstead
727-203-4967
colmstead@bhhsflpg.com.
Media Contact:
Paula Heitzman
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
727-203-4967
pheitzman@bhhsflpg.com
http://www.colmstead.bhhsfloridaproperties.com
About Cyndi Olmstead, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
Cyndi Olmstead is a Concierge Realtor® specializing in tailored real estate solutions. With expertise in life and estate planning, she provides a seamless experience for clients navigating significant transitions, including downsizing, relocating, or estate management. Known for her meticulous attention to detail and commitment to client satisfaction, Cyndi goes beyond traditional real estate services, offering guidance that aligns with her clients' broader financial and lifestyle goals. Whether working with seniors, high-net-worth individuals, or families planning for the future, Cyndi delivers personalized, concierge-level care to ensure every step of the journey is effortless and rewarding.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 15 offices located throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Highlands, and Hernando counties. Locally owned and operated since 1959, the company offers residential, commercial, property management, relocation, home warranty, title, mortgage, and insurance services.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the only global real estate brokerage franchise that is boldly focused on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, with best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools and a worldwide network that is committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,600 offices across 4 continents and 13 countries and territories including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Caribbean and India, the network completed more than USD$154.7 billion in real estate sales in 2022. Among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, the network brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.
