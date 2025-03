Elizabeth Ink LLC Expands Into Web Accessibility Consulting for Digital Marketing Strategy

Medina, OH, March 13, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Elizabeth Ink LLC is a leading name in creative digital marketing and branding strategies. Elizabeth Ink is proud to announce its latest venture into web accessibility consulting. As part of its expanded services, the company will now help businesses enhance their digital marketing strategies by ensuring accessibility compliance and inclusivity across digital platforms.In today’s digital-first world, web accessibility has become essential for businesses striving to connect with wider audiences and meet legal compliance standards. Elizabeth Ink LLC’s expertise in both marketing and accessibility ensures that organizations can create inclusive online experiences while driving measurable results."Web accessibility is no longer optional—it’s a fundamental requirement for businesses that value inclusivity and compliance," said A. Elizabeth Orley, Founder and CEO of Elizabeth Ink LLC. "By integrating accessibility into digital marketing strategies, we empower businesses to connect with all their customers while adhering to ADA, WCAG, and other global accessibility standards."Elizabeth Ink LLC’s web accessibility consulting services will include:- Accessibility Audits: Comprehensive evaluations of websites and digital assets to identify and address barriers for users with disabilities.- Inclusive Design Guidance: Recommendations and strategies to ensure digital content is accessible to all users, including those who rely on assistive technologies.- Compliance Support: Assistance in meeting ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines), and other regulatory requirements.- Accessible Content Strategies: Crafting marketing campaigns and content that resonate with diverse audiences while remaining accessible and engaging.Elizabeth Ink LLC’s move into web accessibility consulting reflects its commitment to innovation and inclusivity in marketing. By combining creativity, strategy, and technical expertise, the company is uniquely positioned to help businesses achieve both their marketing and accessibility goals.