Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Issaquah - Gilman
Issaquah, WA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Issaquah - Gilman which prepares to open on March 28. Owner Ms. Tharuni Mandala has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Issaquah, WA area.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Tharuni recognized an opportunity to establish enrichment centers in this area, allowing children to benefit from high quality educational support. She has been running a successful location for over 6 years in Issaquah and was also able to weather the pandemic period. She was able to continue providing classes to kids and helping them with their educational needs through this difficult period and now plans to open a second location.
Tharuni believes that education is one of the most important aspects of a persons life, shaping their future and opportunities. Shae went on to say that she has always valued education and has been inspired by her dad who was the first doctor in her family. She said that her father used to teach her during her school years and since then she always felt enrichment can help kids thrive academically and build strong foundation.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
