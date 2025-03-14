Ruchi Harnal of Harnal Travel Named to Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Top Travel Specialists List for Second Consecutive Year

Ruchi Harnal, founder of Harnal Travel, has been named to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Top Travel Specialists list for the second consecutive year, recognizing her expertise in luxury, multigenerational, and milestone travel. This marks her third major accolade, including Travel + Leisure’s A-List. Known for curating seamless, high-end experiences, Harnal continues to be a leader in bespoke travel, with her reputation further solidified by participation in ILTM Cannes.