Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas Announce Re-Election Campaigns
Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas Announce Re-Election Campaigns Under “Stronger Together” Banner. Endorsed by Mayor Donald A. Shaw and Majority of Roselle Borough Council.
Roselle, NJ, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and 4th Ward Councilwoman and Council President Cindy Thomas have officially announced their re-election bids for the Roselle Borough Council, running under the unified “Stronger Together” banner. Their campaigns have earned the full support of Mayor Donald A. Shaw and the majority of Roselle Borough Council members, showcasing a cohesive leadership team dedicated to continued progress in the Borough.
“Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson & Councilwoman Cindy Thomas have been instrumental in driving Roselle’s progress,” Mayor Shaw stated. “Their dedication and proven leadership are invaluable assets to our community’s growth and stability. The re-election campaign of Wilkerson and Thomas is also endorsed by 1st Ward Councilwoman Isabel Sousa, 2nd Ward Councilman Brandon Bernier and 5th Ward Councilwoman Rosie McCamery. These endorsements, along with ongoing support from residents demonstrate the community’s confidence in their ability to lead Roselle toward greater growth, transparency, and opportunity for all residents.”
Together, Councilwoman Wilkerson and Councilwoman Thomas have delivered major accomplishments, including a new $17 million state-of-the-art library, the completion of Arminio Football Field and fieldhouse, repaving miles of borough roads, revitalizing local parks and facilities, upgrading public safety equipment and technology and renewing the commitment to responsive and accountable public service.
Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson currently serves as the Chair of the Redevelopment Committee and is an active member of the Finance, Governance, and Recreation committees. As a trustee of the Roselle UEZ Corporation, she plays a key role in shaping strategic economic initiatives within the borough. Wilkerson’s proactive advocacy at the county, state, and federal levels has successfully secured over $26 million in grant dollars, positioning Roselle for greater investment, economic development, and expanded community opportunities. She also successfully lobbied for $100,000 in state funding dedicated to youth programming. Her ongoing efforts continue to strengthen Roselle’s economy and elevate its profile both countywide and statewide. Currently, Wilkerson is working closely with Mayor Shaw to ensure residents maintain access to essential services while significant policy changes occur at the federal level.
“We are on the brink of fully realizing Roselle’s potential,” said Wilkerson. “Keeping our team intact is essential to maintaining the steady progress we’ve achieved. Our proven track record speaks for itself, and we’re committed to getting the job done.”
4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas, who currently serves as Roselle’s Council President, chairs the Finance, Governance, and DPW Committees, where she champions effective and transparent local governance. Councilwoman Thomas spearheads improvements along West 1st Avenue and Locust Street through strategic redevelopment initiatives, and continues to advance critical safety enhancements at the five-point intersection of Aldene Road and 3rd Avenue. She has revitalized local community spaces, including substantial upgrades to both Grove Street Park and Pine Street Park. As Council President, Thomas remains dedicated to addressing quality-of-life concerns and ensuring responsive representation for all 4th Ward residents.
“I am committed to building a stronger, safer, and more vibrant community,” said Thomas. “We’ve made significant strides, and I’m eager to continue advocating for the families and businesses that make Roselle such a wonderful place to live.”
For more information, contact Jade Kirby at 212.851.6053 or dw@robertscottpr.com
