Consult F.G.C. Rebrands as Forgelight Marketing Group, Ushering in a New Era of Strategic Advertising Management
Consult F.G.C., a leading advertising and marketing firm, proudly announces its official rebrand to Forgelight Marketing Group. This transformation reflects the company’s evolution, expanded capabilities, and commitment to delivering strategic, results-driven marketing solutions for businesses looking to stand out in competitive markets.
Dunedin, FL, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With a proven track record of helping brands navigate complex marketing landscapes, Forgelight Marketing Group is built on the foundation of expertise, collaboration, and problem-solving. The new name embodies the company’s mission: to illuminate opportunities, craft powerful narratives, and forge paths to success for its clients.
“This rebrand is more than just a name change—it’s a reflection of our growth, vision, and the enhanced value we bring to our clients,” said Jason Stanard, President of Forgelight Marketing Group. “We remain dedicated to providing innovative strategies, impactful campaigns, and seamless execution that help brands thrive in an ever-evolving market.”
Forgelight Marketing Group continues to offer a comprehensive suite of services, including brand strategy, digital marketing, content creation, and full-scale advertising campaigns. With their own in-house geofencing programmatic advertising platform, called Hyloq, their ability to geo-target individuals is nothing short of amazing. The firm will maintain its hands-on, results-oriented approach, working closely with clients to develop solutions that drive engagement and deliver measurable success.
For more information about Forgelight Marketing Group and its services, visit www.forgelightmarketing.com or contact Jason Stanard at mteam@forgelightmarketing.com or 888-341-7735. www.forgelightmarketing.com
