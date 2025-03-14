Kay Van Wey, Founder of Van Wey, Metzler and Williams and Fierce Patient Advocate Testifies in Favor of Texas HB923
Renowned medical malpractice attorney and patient safety advocate Kay Van Wey testified before the Texas House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee in support of HB 923, a bill aimed at reforming the Texas Medical Disclosure Panel (TMDP) to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the informed consent process for patients.
Austin, TX, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Attorney Kay Van Wey Testifies in Support of HB 923, Calling for Patient-Centered Reforms in Texas Medical Disclosure Laws
“Patients Deserve Real Information—Not Legal Jargon”
Kay Van Wey, a nationally recognized medical malpractice attorney and patient safety advocate, delivered powerful testimony Wednesday before the Texas House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee, urging lawmakers to support House Bill 923 (HB 923). This bill, which was introduced by Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, is a crucial step toward transparency, accountability, and fairness in medical consent laws.
“At some point, each of us—or someone we love—will face a critical healthcare decision. We all deserve clear, honest, and useful information to make informed choices,” Van Wey testified. “The Texas Medical Disclosure Panel has been controlled for far too long by healthcare providers and the attorneys who defend them. This bill is about balance—ensuring patients finally have a voice in their own care.”
What HB 923 Means for Texas Patients
HB 923 reforms the Texas Medical Disclosure Panel (TMDP)—the group responsible for determining what risks doctors must disclose to patients before medical procedures. Under the current system, this panel is dominated by healthcare providers and their lawyers, leading to one-sided consent practices that prioritize legal protection over patient understanding.
If passed, HB 923 would:
- Expand the panel from 9 to 11 members, ensuring a more diverse representation of legal, medical, and public perspectives.
- Require at least one public representative with health literacy expertise, so disclosures are clear and understandable to everyday Texans.
- Mandate that one attorney on the panel is board-certified in personal injury trial law, ensuring an expert in patient rights is present.
- Prohibit conflicts of interest, preventing healthcare providers, lobbyists, or insurance industry representatives from serving as public members.
“Patients deserve straight answers—not a fine-print disclaimer designed to shield hospitals and doctors from liability,” Van Wey stated. “We can find out more about a dishwasher’s potential defects than we can about the risks of surgery. That’s unacceptable.”
A Call to Action: Putting Patients First
HB 923 isn’t just about legal reform—it’s about patient safety. Without clear, patient-centered consent laws, individuals remain vulnerable to hidden risks, misinformation, and preventable harm.
“The law should protect the vulnerable—not shield powerful institutions,” Van Wey concluded. “HB 923 ensures that medical decisions prioritize patient safety and informed consent—not just the convenience of healthcare providers.”
About Van Wey, Metzler & Williams
Van Wey, Metzler & Williams is a Dallas-based law firm dedicated exclusively to catastrophic medical malpractice and birth injury cases. With decades of experience advocating for patient safety, the firm is committed to holding negligent healthcare providers accountable and securing justice for victims of medical negligence.
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Kay Van Wey, please contact:
Van Wey, Metzler & Williams
Phone: (214) 329-1350
Email: marketing@vwmwlaw.com
