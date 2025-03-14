Kay Van Wey, Founder of Van Wey, Metzler and Williams and Fierce Patient Advocate Testifies in Favor of Texas HB923

Renowned medical malpractice attorney and patient safety advocate Kay Van Wey testified before the Texas House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee in support of HB 923, a bill aimed at reforming the Texas Medical Disclosure Panel (TMDP) to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the informed consent process for patients.