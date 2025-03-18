Chadino Officially Licensed by Oldenburg, Selle Français & Zangersheide
Chadino: Licensed by Three Prestigious Studbooks & Available for Breeding
Petaluma, CA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zeitgeist Equestrian is proud to announce that Chadino, one of the most successful sons of the legendary Chacco-Blue, has officially been licensed by three of the world’s leading breed registries: Oldenburg, Selle Français, and Zangersheide.
A standout in the showjumping world, Chadino’s impressive resume includes performances at the Olympic Games, World Cup Finals, Global Champions Tour, and World Championships. His consistency, power, and scope at the highest levels of international sport make him an elite addition to any breeding program.
"We have been patiently working through the licensing process to ensure everything was in place," said Sanjay Bagai of Zeitgeist Equestrian. "We are exhilarated to now offer breeders the chance to access Chadino’s exceptional genetics."
Celebration Offer: Frozen Semen Available for $500
To celebrate this milestone, Chadino’s frozen semen is being offered at a special price of $500 for a limited time.
Breeders interested in adding proven performance and world-class lineage to their programs are encouraged to act quickly.
For more information and bookings, visit www.Chadino.com.
Contact
Zeitgeist EquestrianContact
Sanjay Bagai
510-599-5272
http://www.chadino.com
