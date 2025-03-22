GAAPP and the EoE Day Alliance Announce the Launch of the First-Ever World EoE Day on May 22
The Global Allergy and Airways Patient Platform (GAAPP), together with the EoE Day Alliance, is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever World Eosinophilic Esophagitis Day (#EoEDay) on May 22, 2025.
Vienna, Austria, March 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Global Allergy and Airways Patient Platform (GAAPP), together with the EoE Day Alliance, is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever World Eosinophilic Esophagitis Day (#EoEDay) on May 22, 2025. This milestone marks a significant step in raising global awareness about Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), a chronic, immune/antigen-mediated disease that remains underdiagnosed and undertreated globally, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).
World EoE Day is made possible through the EoE Day Alliance, a collaborative effort between leading patient organizations from Austria, Australia, Italy, Serbia, Spain, The United Kingdom and The United States of America.
Together, the Alliance aims to:
Raise Awareness: Educate the global public about EoE, its symptoms, and the importance of early diagnosis.
Encourage Medical Consultation: Empower individuals experiencing symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, food impaction, chest pain, or persistent reflux-like symptoms to seek medical advice.
Advocate for Better Care and Treatment: Call for improved access to medical care, novel treatments, and research funding to improve the quality of life of EoE patients worldwide.
Support LMICs: Push for increased investment in research, advocacy, and medical education, especially in regions where EoE remains largely overlooked.
“EoE is often misunderstood or misdiagnosed, leaving many patients suffering without proper treatment. By launching World EoE Day, we hope to bring much-needed attention to this condition and advocate for change on a global scale,” said Víctor Gascón Moreno, Vice President of Awareness and Operations at GAAPP.
“Raising awareness about eosinophilic esophagitis is critical to ensuring early diagnosis and access to appropriate care. Too many patients endure years of symptoms before receiving answers. By increasing understanding among healthcare providers and the public, we can reduce delays in recognition and diagnostics, improve outcomes, and enhance the quality of life for those affected by this chronic condition,” said Mary Jo Strobel, Executive Director at APFED.
“Celebrating World Eosinophilic Esophagitis Day is a significant step in our fight, as it allows us to raise awareness about this disease, strengthen mutual support, and consolidate our efforts to educate, support, and advocate for the rights of all those affected in Spain, while continuing our mission to improve their quality of life,” said Zoraida Gómez Carpio, President of ADESEO and caregiver of a child living with EoE.
GAAPP and its partners invite healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, and the general public to join this movement by spreading awareness, engaging in discussions, and advocating for stronger support for EoE patients worldwide.
About GAAPP
Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform is an umbrella organization founded in 2009 to bring a collective patient voice to the global conversation on atopic, allergy, and airway diseases. Today, the organization comprises more than 160 patient organizations that work to raise awareness and advocate for global policy to ensure access to care for the more than 800 million patients living with these conditions.
For more information on World EoE Day and how to get involved, visit EoEday.org or follow the conversation on social media using #EoEDay.
Contact
Global Allergy and Airways Patient Platform
Victor Gascon Moreno
+436767534200
gaapp.org/
