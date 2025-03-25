Carl Wittwer, MD, PhD, Joins PathogenDx’s Board of Advisors
Carl Wittwer, MD PhD, Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the University of Utah, a Co-Founder of Idaho Technologies/Biofire and previously spent 35+ years as a Medical Director at ARUP Laboratories is joining PathogenDx as Technology & Scientific Board Advisor to help advance its D3 Array technology in terms of Speed, Cost and Performance.
Scottsdale, AZ, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, is pleased announce the addition of Carl Wittwer, MD, PhD, to its highly respected Board of Technology and Scientific Advisors. Dr. Carl Wittwer is Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the University of Utah and previously spent 35+ years as a Medical Director at ARUP Laboratories.
Dr. Wittwer is credited with revolutionizing molecular diagnostics and is known globally for his many innovations including: rapid-cycle polymerase chain reaction (PCR), extreme PCR, high-resolution melting (HRM), and the LightCycler™System. Dr. Wittwer has received many awards and recognition for his contributions to the advancement of molecular diagnostics. His continuing research goals are the reduction of the time and cost of amplification (PCR). In additional to advising PathogenDx, Dr. Wittwer is also a recognized entrepreneur on his own. He was the co-founder of Idaho Technology/BioFire and is a Scientific Advisor to several molecular diagnostic companies. Dr. Wittwer holds 50+ US patents and has published more than 200 scientific articles.
“Given the company’s unique ability to unleash the promise of multiplex diagnostics, I’m excited to serve as a new advisor to PathogenDx,” said Dr. Wittwer. “Their innovation is bringing new possibilities to testing in clinical diagnostics, food and agriculture.”
PathogenDx D3 Array™ technological assays address the gaps that Real-time PCR and Next Generation Sequencing cannot solve in agriculture, food safety, environmental and clinical testing. PathogenDx’s multiplexed D3 technology delivers a capacity to multiplex up to 100 targets in a single well. The Dynamic Dimensional Detection ArrayÔ technology, is a new approach to multiplexed molecular testing and is built upon PathogenDx’s proprietary design of a flexible solution-facing open array architecture.
“We are excited to have someone with Dr. Wittwer’s expertise and experience join our Board of Advisors,” said PathogenDx Co-founder and CEO, Milan Patel. “Dr. Wittwer’s extensive knowledge of PCR technology and molecular diagnostics will help PathogenDx advance the Company’s goals to continue to develop sensitive, accurate tests at a reduced cost and to significantly reduce the time required to perform these tests.”
About PathogenDx
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx is a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety. Its mission is to become the new standard in molecular testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx’s technology can rapidly detect and quantify up to 100 targets simultaneously in a single-well test, in six hours, providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company’s molecular-testing products—D3 Array™-Combined, Quantx™ and Envirox™ —are disrupting the century-old practice of plate culture and single-reaction q-PCR testing to detect, identify and quantify pathogens that threaten human health, our ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products leading to healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive molecular-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.
Media Contact:
info@pathogendx.com
