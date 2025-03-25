Carl Wittwer, MD, PhD, Joins PathogenDx’s Board of Advisors

Carl Wittwer, MD PhD, Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the University of Utah, a Co-Founder of Idaho Technologies/Biofire and previously spent 35+ years as a Medical Director at ARUP Laboratories is joining PathogenDx as Technology & Scientific Board Advisor to help advance its D3 Array technology in terms of Speed, Cost and Performance.