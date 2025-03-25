Belligerent Lifestyle to Debut Skateboarding Team and New Apparel Collection at Tampa Pro 2025
Charlotte, NC, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Belligerent Lifestyle, a cutting-edge apparel brand known for celebrating self-motivated confidence, is proud to announce its participation at Tampa Pro 2025. The event will take place from April 3 to 6, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. Belligerent will not only showcase their latest Spring 2025 Collection of tees and hoodies, but also introduce their newly-formed skateboarding team.
Meet the Belligerent Skateboarding Team:
Pro Skaters:
Austin Tomasello (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Isaiya Allen (Raleigh, North Carolina)
Michael Nance (Savannah, Georgia)
Leland Brown (Savannah, Georgia)
Jay Nosbisch (Buffalo, New York)
Shawn Lackey (Harrisonburg, Virginia)
Eric Riedel (Buffalo, New York)
Ash Timer (Brooklyn, New York)
Jordon Klumpp (Buffalo, New York)
James Sabian Frye (Hickory, North Carolina)
Belligerent’s Tampa Pro debut promises electrifying performances by these talented skateboarders, each representing the brand's core ethics and confidence, boldness, and individuality.
Fans will also get an exclusive preview of Belligerent’s Spring 2025 Collection, featuring a fresh line of stylish, high-quality men’s and ladies tees and hoodies, designed with skate culture and streetwear in mind. Details can be found at www.getbelligerent.com or @getbelligerent in Instagram.
About Belligerent Lifestyle
Belligerent is a lifestyle apparel brand that embodies self-motivated confidence and bold individuality. As a registered trademark of Chesterfield Holdings Inc., Belligerent has become a beacon of forward-thinking fashion, resonating with youth and skate culture globally.
Since 1960, Chesterfield Holdings Inc. has been a global powerhouse in fashion, owning and managing a diverse portfolio of influential clothing brands, including Belligerent Lifestyle.
For Media Inquiries:
Contact:
Belligerent Lifestyle - PR Team
Email: press@getbelligerent.com
Join Belligerent at Tampa Pro 2025
April 3 - 6, 2025 | Tampa, Florida
Catch the action, see the team, and experience the future of skateboarding fashion.
David Tomasello
980-833-5300
www.getbelligerent.com
