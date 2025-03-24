Fusion Global Energy Starts Delivery of Commercial Fusion Energy and Grid-Less Power Distribution
Fusion Global Energy is fielding a fully operational nuclear fusion reactor with its associated QET grid-less distribution system. Delivery of commercial power start in April 2025 for the USA.
New York, NY, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fusion Global Energy (NY-NY) starts in April 2025 to deliver power on a commercial nuclear fusion system with Quantum Energy Teleportation Distribution
FGE (Fusion Global Energy) is fielding an operational nuclear fusion energy system in April 2025 with a capacity of delivery throughout the USA and Europe. The system currently deployed has an installed capacity of 2,500 terawatt-hours (TWh) in the United States and 300 TWh in Europe. Fusion energy is, by nature, green, without harmful greenhouse emissions and relies on cheap and virtually unlimited fuels such as hydrogen and helium isotopes.
In parallel, the company has introduced its Quantum Energy Teleportation (QET) distribution system, a technology that enables instantaneous, high- efficiency energy transmission. In April 2025, four industrial-scale QET units, rated at 500 kV (3,400 MVA), each capable of delivering 52 gigawatt-hours (GWh), are being installed across the continental United States. The QET system is expected to reduce logistics and implementation time by eliminating the need for conventional power grids and long-distance transmission infrastructure.
For industrial users, the 500 kV QET system provides a direct, 99% reliable and high-capacity energy source capable of meeting the demands of large-scale manufacturing and infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, a retail version of QET, designed for residential and small-business applications, is coming online this April. These units, available in 10 to 300 kilowatt-hour (kWh) configurations, offer consumers access to on-demand, high-efficiency power for a monthly subscription, with a flat rate (independent of peak or off-peak hours) starting at 0.15$ / kWh.
To facilitate adoption of QET power distribution, residential QET reception units will be made available through major retail distributors. During April, consumers in both the United States and Europe will be able to purchase such units through various online and in-store vendors, ensuring seamless access to quantum energy technology. The system requires no licensing and can be installed through standard electrical connections. Excess power can be sold back to the grid in some States, depending local legislation.
The launch of commercial nuclear fusion and QET distribution represents strong potential towards providing a clean, decentralised power source, this technology is expected to lower energy costs, enhance grid resilience, and contribute to international carbon reduction goals.
About Fusion Global Inc.
Fusion Global Inc. specialises in next-generation energy solutions, high energy plasma physics, quantum mechanics, and nuclear fusion technologies. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and global accessibility, the company aims to evolve the way the world generates, distributes and consumes electricity. For more information, visit www.fusionglobalenergy.com.
Media Contact:
Nick Goldberg
Fusion Global Energy Inc (NY-NY)
info@fusionglobalenergy.com
www.fusionglobalenergy.com
