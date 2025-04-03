MoolaX Launches Simplified Financial Platform for Solopreneurs, Empowering Creators with Easy Profit Tracking and Insights

MoolaX Launches Unified Income Dashboard for Solopreneurs, Offering Real-Time Financial Clarity Across Multiple Payment Platforms. MoolaX simplifies financial tracking for solopreneurs juggling multiple income streams. By consolidating payments, cash flow, and insights into a single visual dashboard, the platform helps entrepreneurs stay on top of their business performance — without the overwhelm of traditional accounting tools.