Grammy-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Announces Release of New Single
"Two Words: Bud Powell" will be released on March 28, 2025, via Imagery Records/Tiger Turn, featuring John Patitucci on bass and Lewis Nash on drums.
New York, NY, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Vega is a luminary whose accolades are rivaled only by the scope of his vision." - Jazz24
Grammy-nominated pianist and composer Donald Vega is set to release his latest single, Two Words: Bud Powell. The track, recorded during the 2023 sessions for his acclaimed album As I Travel at Samurai Hotel Recording Studio in Astoria, NY, is one of three never-before-released compositions from that session.
This straight ahead mid tempo tune was composed by Donald Vega and inspired by Bud Powell - one of the first names in Jazz Vega learned after immigrating to the United States and settling in Los Angeles. The song reflects Vega’s deep admiration for Powell’s artistry and his influence on Vega’s musical journey.
Donald Vega, a classically trained pianist from Nicaragua, immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 14, where he was introduced to jazz through mentorship from Billy Higgins and bassist John Clayton. He later honed his craft at USC, Manhattan School of Music, and The Juilliard School, where he studied under the legendary Kenny Barron. Vega currently tours internationally as the pianist for the esteemed Ron Carter’s Trio and remains a sought-after composer, collaborator,
and bandleader.
In addition to his performance career, Vega is a dedicated educator, serving as a professor at The Juilliard School. His contributions to jazz composition were recognized with a prestigious 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship. He also sits on the board of Back Country Jazz, an organization committed to providing music education to underprivileged youth.
Vega’s most recent album, As I Travel (Imagery Records 2023), received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album, further cementing his reputation as a leading figure in contemporary jazz. Two Words: Bud Powell offers listeners a fresh glimpse into Vega’s evolving artistry and deep respect for jazz tradition.
Two Words: Bud Powell will be available on all major streaming platforms on March 28, 2025.
For more information and to explore Vega’s discography, visit https://www.donaldvega.com.
Categories