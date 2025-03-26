Meta4 Creative Media Releases Its Fun Full Length Feature Crime/Comedy Mashup, "The Hitmen"
Meta4 Creative Media is proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated film, "The Hitmen" on Prime Video, also coming soon to most cable television streaming channels.
West Palm Beach, FL, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Meta4 Creative Media, in partnership with Alexandra Bello Productions, is excited to announce the official release of its latest feature film, The Hitmen, now available for streaming on Prime Video. The crime-comedy film, which blends high-stakes mafia action with comedic misadventure, originally premiered with a sold-out red carpet gala on October 1, 2024, at Silverspot Cinemas in Coconut Creek, Florida. Following its successful theatrical debut, the film is now accessible to a broader audience through digital streaming, with additional cable television releases forthcoming.
The Hitmen follows Carlo and Vic, two loyal mob enforcers who find themselves in an unexpected predicament after completing a job for their mafia boss. A mix-up leaves them caring for their boss’s baby—an assignment far outside their expertise. Struggling to keep the child safe while avoiding suspicion, the pair soon find themselves entangled in a far more dangerous task: eliminating their boss’s unfaithful wife. Faced with an impossible moral dilemma, they must choose between loyalty to their criminal code and their own sense of honor, setting the stage for a series of comedic and chaotic events.
The film stars Anthony N. Galizia Sr. and Danny Klapadoras, both real-life law enforcement officers with over 55 years of combined experience in the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Their background in law enforcement brings a unique authenticity to the film’s portrayal of mob life, while their creative talents as writers, producers, and a director add to the film’s dynamic storytelling. The project marks a milestone for Meta4 Creative Media, a company dedicated to producing high-quality original content across multiple genres.
Shot almost entirely on location throughout Palm Beach County, Florida, The Hitmen delivers an engaging blend of crime and comedy, driven by sharp writing and strong performances. The film’s creators, Galizia and Klapadoras, have spent over a decade in the entertainment industry, balancing their careers in law enforcement with their passion for filmmaking.
Anthony N. Galizia Sr. is a Visionary in Independent Filmmaking
As Vice President and Co-Founder of Meta4 Creative Media, LLC, Anthony N. Galizia Sr. has spent years breaking barriers in the independent film industry. A veteran Deputy Sheriff with over 30 years of service, Galizia is a driving force behind the company’s success, and brings his extensive real-world experience into the world of storytelling, crafting narratives with authenticity and grit.
Frustrated by the gatekeeping practices of Hollywood, Galizia and his production partner, Danny Klapadoras, set out to bypass the traditional studio system and build their own independent filmmaking empire in West Palm Beach, Florida. Determined to establish the city as a thriving hub for original content, he has pushed forward despite the industry's challenges, securing a foothold in film and television production.
With the release of The Hitmen, Galizia proves that original, high-quality productions can succeed outside of Hollywood. His next ambition includes attracting investors to his next project and major motion picture tent pole production, Arthur vs Aliens, which promises to become the next blockbuster film franchise and merchandising phenomenon, and attracting investors and venture partners to support the development of a full-scale production facility in Palm Beach County, a move he believes will further solidify the region as a premier filmmaking destination. The Arthur vs Aliens screenplay has already won multiple film festival awards and attracted accolades of several industry professionals.
Danny Klapadoras is Pioneering a New Path for Independent Cinema
As President and Co-Founder of Meta4 Creative Media, LLC, Danny Klapadoras is an imagination guru and writing force behind the company’s multiple Award Winning content and storyline successes, and is the creator of the already mentioned screenplay, Arthur vs Aliens. His imagination and creativity give him the ability to rapidly develop such meaningful plots and storylines, that prove to be an invaluable asset contribution to the company's neverending library of original content. Klapadoras and Galizia’s ability to seamlessly collaborate and work off of each other to fine tune their stories, create a synergy that makes them a creative writing force duo to be reckoned with.
With an extensive background in law enforcement and storytelling, Klapadoras brings a wealth of knowledge and creativity to the film industry. His experience as a Deputy Sheriff has given him unique insights into crime and justice, which he seamlessly weaves into his screenwriting and production work.
For Klapadoras, the vision for Meta4 Creative Media extends beyond filmmaking. He is committed to developing an independent production movement that breaks away from the constraints of traditional Hollywood. Through perseverance and a hands-on approach, he and Galizia have built a company that not only produces feature films, but also develops television pilots and reality TV projects that push creative boundaries.
Meta4 Creative Media was founded with a bold mission: to disrupt the Hollywood status quo and build an independent production powerhouse in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company’s vision is to transform the region into a premier destination for high-quality, original film and television content.
Despite facing numerous industry challenges, Galizia and Klapadoras refuse to back down. They believe that Hollywood has run out of fresh ideas, often recycling the same content with little innovation. Meta4 Creative Media aims to stay ahead of the curve, delivering original, high-quality productions that stand apart from the mainstream.
With long-term plans to develop a state-of-the-art studio facility in Palm Beach County, the company is actively seeking investors and creative collaborators to help bring this vision to life. Their ultimate goal is to establish a self-sustaining film industry in Florida that attracts top-tier talent, major productions, and global audiences.
Bringing The Hitmen to Prime Video: A Milestone for Independent Filmmaking
With its official release on Prime Video, The Hitmen represents a major achievement for Meta4 Creative Media. The film not only showcases the talent and vision of its creators but also serves as proof that independent productions can succeed on major platforms.
As the company continues to expand its reach, Galizia and Klapadoras are focused on future projects, including new feature films, television series, and reality TV concepts. Their determination to forge their own path in the entertainment industry is evident, and The Hitmen is just the beginning of what they hope will be a long and successful journey.
