Elliott Aviation Expands Starlink Installation Capabilities with Citation XLS+ Upgrade at Moline Facility

Elliott Aviation, a premier provider of aviation solutions, has successfully completed its latest Starlink installation—this time on a Citation XLS+ at its Moline, IL, facility. Building on its previous installation at its Atlanta (PDK) location, this marks the company’s first integration of Starlink on a Citation XLS+, further expanding its in-flight connectivity offerings across its network.