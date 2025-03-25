Elliott Aviation Expands Starlink Installation Capabilities with Citation XLS+ Upgrade at Moline Facility
Elliott Aviation, a premier provider of aviation solutions, has successfully completed its latest Starlink installation—this time on a Citation XLS+ at its Moline, IL, facility. Building on its previous installation at its Atlanta (PDK) location, this marks the company’s first integration of Starlink on a Citation XLS+, further expanding its in-flight connectivity offerings across its network.
With a highly skilled avionics team and a commitment to delivering top-tier connectivity, Elliott Aviation continues to broaden its capabilities, ensuring seamless, high-speed internet access for business and leisure travelers alike. Starlink’s low-latency, high-bandwidth service provides download speeds of 40-220 Mbps, upload speeds between 8-25 Mbps, and latency as low as 20-60 milliseconds—ideal for video calls, streaming, and mission-critical business applications. Subscription plans start at $2,000 per month, delivering an unparalleled connectivity experience at altitude.
“Our team is always looking for ways to enhance the flying experience, and this installation is a prime example of that commitment,” said Bill Forbes, Senior Vice President of Avionics at Elliott Aviation. “With Starlink, operators and passengers alike benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection wherever they fly.”
Elliott Aviation now offers Starlink installations across multiple locations, including Moline, Des Moines, Minneapolis, and Atlanta, supporting a variety of aircraft such as the King Air 350, Citation Excel, XLS, XLS+, and Challenger 300, 350, and 604. By continuously expanding its capabilities, the company remains at the forefront of avionics innovation, ensuring passengers stay connected wherever their travels take them.
“With a highly trained team skilled in the latest avionics technology, this milestone paves the way for more Starlink installations across a wider range of aircraft,” Forbes added. “As connectivity expectations continue to rise, we’re committed to providing solutions that keep operators and passengers seamlessly connected.”
About Elliott Aviation
Elliott Aviation is one of the longest-standing and most experienced names in the aviation industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services including aircraft maintenance, avionics installations, accessory repair and overhaul, as well as exterior and interior refurbishments. Through its aircraft sales division, Elliott Jets, the company has brokered, acquired, and sold aircraft worldwide for over eight decades. Elliott Aviation operates facilities in Moline, IL; Des Moines, IA; Minneapolis, MN; and Atlanta, GA.
For more information, contact: media@elliottaviation.com or visit www.elliottaviation.com.
