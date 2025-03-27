Friends of LA County Law Library Honor Hon. Nora M. Manella (Ret.) & Kalpana Srinivasan at 2025 Beacon of Justice Gala, April 9, Supporting Access to Justice

Friends of the LA County Law Library champion Access to Justice at the 22nd Annual Beacon of Justice Gala on April 9, 2025, honoring Justice Nora M. Manella (Ret.) and Kalpana Srinivasan. Proceeds support the Library’s free legal services, empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources to protect their rights.