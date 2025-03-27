Friends of LA County Law Library Honor Hon. Nora M. Manella (Ret.) & Kalpana Srinivasan at 2025 Beacon of Justice Gala, April 9, Supporting Access to Justice
Friends of the LA County Law Library champion Access to Justice at the 22nd Annual Beacon of Justice Gala on April 9, 2025, honoring Justice Nora M. Manella (Ret.) and Kalpana Srinivasan. Proceeds support the Library’s free legal services, empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources to protect their rights.
Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hundreds of supporters will gather for the 22nd annual Beacon of Justice Award Gala, a key event benefiting the LA County Law Library’s access-to-justice programs, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at the iconic LA County Law Library. The event will honor Justice Nora M. Manella (Ret.) and Kalpana Srinivasan for their dedication to ensuring equal access to justice.
Each year, half of the low-to-moderate-income households in Los Angeles County face at least one legal issue but cannot afford an attorney. The LA County Law Library serves as a critical resource, providing free services to aid self-represented litigants by offering hundreds of classes and workshops, as well as free legal consultations with volunteer attorneys.
The 2025 honorees have each made profound contributions to the advancement of justice:
The Honorable Nora M. Manella (Ret.), former Presiding Justice of the California Second District Court of Appeal, Division Four, and former U.S. District Judge, is recognized for her extraordinary judicial career and steadfast commitment to justice. Kalpana Srinivasan, managing partner at Susman Godfrey LLP, is renowned for her leadership in high-stakes litigation and her dedication to expanding fairness and representation within the legal profession.
For over 20 years, Friends of the LA County Law Library has supported the library’s efforts to bridge the justice gap by funding programs such as free tenant rights workshops, small claims court guidance, family law resources, and pro bono legal clinics that serve over 120,000 people annually.
"The LA Law Library plays a vital role in providing free legal information to those who need it most. The ‘Lawyers in the Library’ program, for example, connects people with volunteer attorneys for in-person and telephone consultations on a wide range of legal issues—no income requirement, no topic restrictions. The demand is growing every day," said Jeannine Wisnosky, Interim Executive Director of Friends of the LA County Law Library.
All proceeds from the Beacon of Justice Award Gala will support the Library’s free legal services, ensuring that more people have the knowledge and resources to protect their rights.
To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate, visit FriendsofLALawLibrary.org.
