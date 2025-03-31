Yuri’s Night Los Angeles Will be Held at the California Science Center on April 5, 2025: Apollo-Soyuz, a Legacy of Human Connection
Yuri’s Night Los Angeles will take place on April 5, 2025, at the California Science Center, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project. The event will feature keynote speaker NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, along with presentations from space industry leaders, interactive exhibits, and live performances. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with astronauts, scientists, and engineers while exploring immersive experiences and space-themed entertainment.
Los Angeles, CA, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yuri’s Night Los Angeles Returns to the California Science Center on April 5, 2025
Yuri’s Night, the annual space-themed celebration, will take place at the California Science Center on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. The event brings together astronauts, scientists, engineers, artists, and space enthusiasts for an immersive evening of music, science, and art, honoring space exploration and its impact on humanity’s future.
This year’s event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, the first human international space mission. The mission, which culminated in a symbolic handshake between American and Soviet astronauts in orbit, laid the foundation for future global cooperation in space exploration.
Featured Speakers and Special Guests
The event will feature a keynote address by NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, who recently completed a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission. Additional speakers include:
Dr. Sian Proctor – Inspiration4 astronaut presenting the Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI) Award
Ken Phillips – Space curator at the California Science Center providing an update on the Space Shuttle pavilion
Scott Manley – Science communicator discussing the latest advancements in space exploration
Richelle Gribble – Artist exploring the intersection of creativity and space science
Ari Eisenstat – Space historian speaking at the historic Apollo-Soyuz capsule display
In addition, several Yuri’s Night Los Angeles space ambassadors will be in attendance, including astronauts Andy Sadhwani and Christopher Huie, as well as space industry professionals Ryan Robertson, Christine Hsieh, and Jason Achilles.
Interactive Exhibits and Experiences
The event will feature hands-on exhibits, industry showcases, and immersive experiences, including:
Space technology displays from organizations such as ExLabs, L3Harris, Vast, and Turion
The Apollo-Soyuz capsule exhibit, which will be on display without protective plexiglass for a limited time
An asteroid rock petting zoo, offering an opportunity to examine interstellar materials
Virtual reality experiences, allowing attendees to explore lunar and deep-space environments
Nonprofit outreach programs, with participation from the Columbia Memorial Space Center, Griffith Observatory Foundation, and Mt. Wilson Observatory
Live Entertainment and Performances
The evening will also feature live music and performances, including sets from flown Blue Origin astronaut Chris Boshuizen, also known as Dr. Chrispy, as well as astrophysicist DJ Scott Manley and electronic music duo Test Shot Starfish. The event will include a second immersive dance space curated by the RVDIOVCTIVE artist collective, featuring Charles Meyer, DateNite, Devon James, and Naiad.
Additional entertainment will include a space-themed game show by Two Bit Circus and appearances from Star Wars and Star Trek fan organizations, including the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion, and The Fleet.
Honoring Space Industry Leaders
This year’s Spirit of Yuri’s Night Award will be presented to astronaut Sarah Gillis in recognition of her contributions to space exploration. Gillis participated in the Polaris Dawn mission, where she completed the first commercial spacewalk and performed a violin solo in orbit as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As she is unable to attend the event, the award will be accepted on her behalf by senior space operations engineer Arthur Barriault.
About Yuri’s Night
Yuri’s Night is an international celebration of human spaceflight, held annually on or around April 12 to commemorate Yuri Gagarin’s historic 1961 spaceflight and the first space shuttle launch in 1981. The Los Angeles event, produced by The SpaceKind Foundation, serves as the flagship Yuri’s Night celebration and is part of a global movement that fosters public engagement with space and science through immersive events and community outreach.
For more information and ticket details, visit https://la.yurisnight.net.
Yuri’s Night, the annual space-themed celebration, will take place at the California Science Center on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. The event brings together astronauts, scientists, engineers, artists, and space enthusiasts for an immersive evening of music, science, and art, honoring space exploration and its impact on humanity’s future.
This year’s event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, the first human international space mission. The mission, which culminated in a symbolic handshake between American and Soviet astronauts in orbit, laid the foundation for future global cooperation in space exploration.
Featured Speakers and Special Guests
The event will feature a keynote address by NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, who recently completed a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission. Additional speakers include:
Dr. Sian Proctor – Inspiration4 astronaut presenting the Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI) Award
Ken Phillips – Space curator at the California Science Center providing an update on the Space Shuttle pavilion
Scott Manley – Science communicator discussing the latest advancements in space exploration
Richelle Gribble – Artist exploring the intersection of creativity and space science
Ari Eisenstat – Space historian speaking at the historic Apollo-Soyuz capsule display
In addition, several Yuri’s Night Los Angeles space ambassadors will be in attendance, including astronauts Andy Sadhwani and Christopher Huie, as well as space industry professionals Ryan Robertson, Christine Hsieh, and Jason Achilles.
Interactive Exhibits and Experiences
The event will feature hands-on exhibits, industry showcases, and immersive experiences, including:
Space technology displays from organizations such as ExLabs, L3Harris, Vast, and Turion
The Apollo-Soyuz capsule exhibit, which will be on display without protective plexiglass for a limited time
An asteroid rock petting zoo, offering an opportunity to examine interstellar materials
Virtual reality experiences, allowing attendees to explore lunar and deep-space environments
Nonprofit outreach programs, with participation from the Columbia Memorial Space Center, Griffith Observatory Foundation, and Mt. Wilson Observatory
Live Entertainment and Performances
The evening will also feature live music and performances, including sets from flown Blue Origin astronaut Chris Boshuizen, also known as Dr. Chrispy, as well as astrophysicist DJ Scott Manley and electronic music duo Test Shot Starfish. The event will include a second immersive dance space curated by the RVDIOVCTIVE artist collective, featuring Charles Meyer, DateNite, Devon James, and Naiad.
Additional entertainment will include a space-themed game show by Two Bit Circus and appearances from Star Wars and Star Trek fan organizations, including the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion, and The Fleet.
Honoring Space Industry Leaders
This year’s Spirit of Yuri’s Night Award will be presented to astronaut Sarah Gillis in recognition of her contributions to space exploration. Gillis participated in the Polaris Dawn mission, where she completed the first commercial spacewalk and performed a violin solo in orbit as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As she is unable to attend the event, the award will be accepted on her behalf by senior space operations engineer Arthur Barriault.
About Yuri’s Night
Yuri’s Night is an international celebration of human spaceflight, held annually on or around April 12 to commemorate Yuri Gagarin’s historic 1961 spaceflight and the first space shuttle launch in 1981. The Los Angeles event, produced by The SpaceKind Foundation, serves as the flagship Yuri’s Night celebration and is part of a global movement that fosters public engagement with space and science through immersive events and community outreach.
For more information and ticket details, visit https://la.yurisnight.net.
Contact
Yuri's NightContact
Brandon Thonen
502-533-5705
https://yurisnight.net
Brandon Thonen
502-533-5705
https://yurisnight.net
Categories