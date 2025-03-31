Yuri’s Night Los Angeles Will be Held at the California Science Center on April 5, 2025: Apollo-Soyuz, a Legacy of Human Connection

Yuri’s Night Los Angeles will take place on April 5, 2025, at the California Science Center, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project. The event will feature keynote speaker NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, along with presentations from space industry leaders, interactive exhibits, and live performances. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with astronauts, scientists, and engineers while exploring immersive experiences and space-themed entertainment.