Inc. Names Lisa’s Clarinet Shop to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest
Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Midwest list had a median growth rate of 86 percent.
Downers Grove, IL, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Lisa’s Clarinet Shop is No. 101 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
"Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Midwest is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our community. At Lisa's Clarinet Shop, we're not just repairing instruments; we're bringing music back into schools and enriching lives through the power of music education." -Lisa Canning
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 139 private companies had a median growth rate of 86 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 7,977 jobs and $13.2 billion to the region’s economy.
Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.
“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop has built a reputation for excellence in both clarinet repair education, repair services and instrument sales. With over 20 years of experience, the shop has empowered musicians, educators, amateurs, and students by providing high-quality instruments and expert repair services. Led by Lisa Canning, the shop strives to enhance music education by creating part-time job opportunities in woodwind repair in local communities and virtual ecommerce sales training and jobs to encouraging more students to engage in musical learning through better equipment. This unique approach not only supports local musicians but also modernizes music retailing to revitalize music programs in schools across the region.
More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals
Methodology
The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Lisa’s Clarinet Shop
Lisa's Clarinet Shop is a trusted leader in the music industry, specializing in clarinet repairs, instrument sales, and training. With over 20 years of experience, Lisa’s Clarinet Shop is committed to serving musicians, schools, and educators by providing expert craftsmanship and high-quality products. The shop plays a crucial role in expanding opportunities for music education through a variety of services and by generating employment in the woodwind repair sector. For more information, visit www.lisasclarinetshop.com.
Lisa Canning
847-774-2938
www.lisasclarinetshop.com
