DevLand AI and Open-Source Models Aims to Challenge Big Tech
Devland AI Launches DevLand Arcade Code 2 Play Platform to Challenge Big Tech and Empower the People with Transparent, Ethical AI
Las Vegas, NV, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today marks the official launch of Devland Arcade, a bold new gaming startup founded by entrepreneur and tech visionary Michael Kessler. Devland AI is on a mission to revolutionize the artificial intelligence landscape by building transparent, gaming-centered tools that dismantle the power structures of Big Tech and put control back in the hands of everyday people. All while having Fun.
Born out of frustration with opaque algorithms, surveillance capitalism, and monopolized platforms, Devland AI is creating an ecosystem of open, explainable, and decentralized AI products. With its flagship podcast, The DevLand Arcade, Devland AI is not just developing technology — it’s starting a movement. Laugh, Love, Learn, Play.
Key Pillars of Devland AI:
• Transparency: All models are explainable, audit-friendly, and designed to avoid bias and manipulation.
• Decentralization: Tools and platforms will be hosted in distributed environments to avoid data monopolies.
• Education: Through podcasts, blogs, and interactive platforms, Devland AI is committed to helping people understand how AI impacts their lives—and how to take control of it.
Devland AI is currently in stealth mode for several projects, with public launches expected later this year. The company is actively recruiting researchers, developers, and thinkers who share its vision of ethical AI.
Michael Kessler
415-249-2511
https://devland.ai
