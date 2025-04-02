Laurel Zacher Joins Housing Connector Board to Advance Scalable Solutions to Housing Insecurity

Laurel Zacher, founder of LZ Strategic and multifamily marketing leader, has joined the Board of Directors for Housing Connector, a nonprofit leveraging technology and partnerships to reduce homelessness. With 30+ years of industry experience, Zacher will support the organization’s mission to expand access to housing and scale innovative, system-level solutions nationally.