Laurel Zacher Joins Housing Connector Board to Advance Scalable Solutions to Housing Insecurity
Laurel Zacher, founder of LZ Strategic and multifamily marketing leader, has joined the Board of Directors for Housing Connector, a nonprofit leveraging technology and partnerships to reduce homelessness. With 30+ years of industry experience, Zacher will support the organization’s mission to expand access to housing and scale innovative, system-level solutions nationally.
Henderson, NV, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Housing Connector, a nonprofit organization working to reduce homelessness by removing systemic barriers to housing, today announced the appointment of Laurel Zacher to its Board of Directors. Zacher brings more than three decades of experience in the multifamily housing industry and will help guide the organization as it scales nationally and deepens its partnerships across the public and private sectors.
Housing Connector's model leverages technology and cross-sector collaboration to unlock access to existing housing units for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Zacher’s expertise in customer experience design, operational marketing strategy, and real estate innovation will support the organization’s continued focus on equity, efficiency, and sustainable housing outcomes.
“As someone who has spent my career at the intersection of housing and systems design, I’m honored to support Housing Connector’s mission,” said Zacher. “Creating stable, high-quality housing options requires partnership, innovation, and a deep understanding of the human experience. I’m committed to advancing solutions that meet people where they are — and ensure no one is left behind.”
Zacher is the founder and principal of LZ Strategic, a consultancy that partners with multifamily housing operators and PropTech firms to improve customer experience, build inclusive marketing strategies, and drive long-term growth. She previously held leadership roles overseeing marketing portfolios totaling more than $16 billion in assets under management.
“We are thrilled to have Laurel join the Housing Connector team! Her deep experience and understanding of the housing industry and track record of delivering solutions for some of the largest property management companies in the country, will be key in helping Housing Connector scale our impact nationally,” said Shkëlqim Kelmendi, Founder and CEO of Housing Connector.
About Housing Connector
Housing Connector is a nonprofit organization that expands access to housing by partnering with property owners, housing authorities, and service providers. The organization removes barriers to entry for renters experiencing homelessness while providing a cost-effective, technology-driven model for landlords. On average, Housing Connector is able to house and support a household for two years at a cost of approximately $3,900 — offering a scalable solution to one of the most pressing challenges facing communities today.
About LZ Strategic
LZ Strategic is a consulting firm focused on marketing, customer experience, and strategic growth for companies in the multifamily housing and PropTech sectors. Founded by Laurel Zacher, the firm provides fractional CMO and CXO services, executive advisory, and operational planning to organizations advancing innovation in housing. Learn more at www.lzstrategic.com.
