Morgan Lewis Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
Austin, TX, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, a global, full-service law firm serving clients for over 150 years—one of the few law firms in the world with a specialized nuclear regulatory practice, and the only firm ranked in Band 1 for Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation) by Chambers and Partners for more than a decade—as a Founding Member.
“Morgan Lewis has a breadth of experience in advising clients on a broad range of issues, including those on the forefront of nuclear energy innovation,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “Their keen ability to analyze and anticipate challenges facing the nuclear industry will serve TNA well as our members seek to usher in nuclear solutions for Texas.”
Timothy Matthews, senior nuclear regulatory partner at Morgan Lewis, said, “We look forward to continuing our longstanding support for the nuclear industry in Texas. Our attorneys have long been viewed as preferred nuclear regulatory counsel for commercial nuclear projects in Texas, having guided clients on NRC licensing and plant construction for all four power reactors currently operating in the state, as well as new plant licensing for other, not-yet-built projects. Alongside our top-tier energy project development and finance attorneys, we hope to leverage our deep subject-matter expertise to provide holistic, business-focused advice and practical, cost-effective solutions, helping developers, investors, vendors, and utilities deliver the next generation of nuclear energy in Texas.”
About Morgan Lewis
Morgan Lewis provides excellent, full-scope legal services, including litigation, corporate, commercial, labor and employment, tax, intellectual property, real estate, project development, and regulatory, to clients across industry sectors and regions around the world. Their team of more than 2,200 lawyers and legal professionals provides comprehensive services in major industries, including energy, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail and ecommerce, sports, technology, and transportation. From offices in strategic hubs of commerce, law, and government across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the firm works with clients ranging from established, global Fortune 100 companies to enterprising startups. With a focus on both immediate and long-term goals for clients, Morgan Lewis helps to address and anticipate challenges across vast and rapidly changing landscapes. To learn more, visit www.morganlewis.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
