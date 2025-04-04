Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control.
Jackson, CA, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pelsis North America, a division of Pelsis Group, a global provider of professional pest management solutions, announced its participation in the Food Safety Summit, the premier event for food safety professionals. The company will showcase its enhanced, AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap technology designed to revolutionize flying insect control in food processing facilities and other sensitive environments.
At Booth #139, Pelsis North America will demonstrate how its innovative smart Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap solutions provide 24/7 real-time monitoring, actionable insights, and proactive prevention of flying insect infestations. The Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap system utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze insect activity, glue board capacity, device status, and environmental data (temperature and humidity), allowing for rapid response and effective control.
"We are excited to participate in the Food Safety Summit and connect with industry professionals who are committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety," said Anna Iversen, BCE, Technical Director, The Americas. "Our AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap technology offers a game-changing approach to flying insect control, providing real-time data, reducing the risk of contamination, and improving overall operational efficiency."
Key benefits of the Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap system include:
Proactive Prevention: AI-driven insights enable early detection of flying insect activity, minimizing the risk of product recalls, costly shutdowns, and brand damage.
24/7 Real-Time Monitoring: centralized monitoring via mobile app provides continuous visibility into insect activity, allowing for rapid response and effective control.
Data-Driven Decisions: Actionable data and trend analysis empower food safety professionals to make informed decisions and optimize pest management strategies.
Enhanced Efficiency: Remote monitoring and customizable alerts reduce unnecessary service calls and streamline operations, saving time and resources.
Simplified Compliance: The system provides accurate and readily accessible data to support compliance with food safety regulations, simplify audits, and facilitate record-keeping.
Attendees of the Food Safety Summit are invited to visit Pelsis North America at Booth #139 to experience live demonstrations of the Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap technology and learn how it can help them enhance their food safety programs.
About Pelsis Group
Pelsis Group is the world’s leading manufacturer and provider of equipment and solutions to the global pest control industry. Our vision is to develop sustainable and innovative solutions, providing peace of mind and protecting public health while working harmoniously with nature. Pelsis employs more than 650 people across 16 sites in the UK, mainland Europe, USA and India. Our Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap technology provides a proactive and data-driven approach to flying insect control, helping businesses in the food processing, pharmaceutical, and other industries maintain the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational efficiency.
Learn more about Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps
