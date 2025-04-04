Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit

Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control.