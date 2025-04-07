LGBTQ+ Mental Healthcare Program Opens in San Diego
A new era of healing and self-discovery begins with the launch of Element Q Healing Center, a transformative program dedicated to holistic wellness, trauma healing, and mental health treatment. Brought to you by the team at Monima Behavioral Health, Element Q is a mental health PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program) and IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) serving the LGBTQ+ communities of San Diego and beyond.
San Diego, CA, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Element Q Healing Center Opens May 5th in San Diego to Serve LGBTQ+ Mental Health Needs
A new era of healing and self-discovery begins with the launch of Element Q Healing Center, a transformative program dedicated to holistic wellness, trauma healing, and mental health treatment. Brought to you by the team at Monima Behavioral Health, Element Q is a mental health PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program) and IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) serving the LGBTQ+ communities of San Diego and beyond.
Located at 3750 Convoy St #310, San Diego, CA 92111, Element Q Healing Center provides a safe, inclusive space for individuals seeking profound personal breakthroughs. The center blends innovative healing methodologies with evidence based treatment modalities, offering a unique space for individuals to reconnect with their authentic selves and awaken their highest potential.
At Element Q Healing Center, clients embark on an immersive journey that integrates trauma healing, neuroscience, mindfulness, cutting-edge holistic modalities, and proven therapeutic techniques.
"Element Q Healing Center is more than a treatment center — it is a place of renewal, empowerment, and celebration," said Dr. Max Doshay, Chief Executive Officer. "We recognize that the path to healing is unique for each individual, and at Element Q, we stand beside our clients as they reclaim their stories and embrace the strength within them. Through identity-affirming, trauma-focused care, we stand beside our clients as they reclaim their stories and embrace the strengths within them. At Element Q, voices are heard, identities are celebrated, and strength is rediscovered."
Programs Offered:
PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program): Over 30 hours of weekly treatment, designed for LGBTQIA+ individuals ready for a deep dive into change. Most clients take a leave of absence from work, school, or daily routines to fully commit to their healing journey.
IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program): Designed for clients needing more support than traditional weekly therapy or as a stepping stone between a full-time recovery program (such as PHP or residential treatment) and returning to daily routines.
"Those who came before us — the courageous, the resilient, the ones who stood tirelessly for the rights and recognition the LGBTQ+ community holds today. They endured, they resisted, they carried the weight of progress on their shoulders. Their strength laid the foundation for a brighter future," said Kat Grassetti, Chief Clinical Officer. "Today, we stand on that foundation, inspired by their courage and fueled by a vision of gentleness, healing, and transformation."
Meet the Co-Founders/Leadership Team:
Element Q Healing Center is led by a dedicated team of experts in mental health, trauma recovery, and holistic healing:
Dr. Max Doshay, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer: As a licensed psychologist with experience in neuropsychological assessment, inpatient psychiatric hospitals, and state prison mental health programs, Max understands the importance of examining all levels of patient functioning via neuropsychological assessment for proper, holistic, and effective patient diagnoses and medication management.
Molly Maddocks, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer: A behavioral health expert focused on access to care and creating affirming environments. With a background in communication and ensuring all voices are heard, Molly focuses on uplifting those voices, challenging barriers, and fostering a culture of belonging.
Nicole Simpson, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer: A proven leader dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, trauma recovery, and mental health care. Through their visionary leadership, Nicole continues to drive impactful initiatives that promote healing, resilience, and equity for all.
Kat Grassetti, LCSW, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer: An advocate for equitable healthcare and personalized mental health treatment, Kats approaches healing through a transformative justice lens; ensuring that systems are built on the cornerstones of equity and individuality.
Dr. Shannon Franklin, Co-Founder and Director of Clinical Training: A Black and queer-identified licensed psychologist specializing in LGBTQIA+ care, gender identity, multiculturalism, and trauma-focused therapy. Dr. Shannon is deeply committed to serving historically marginalized communities.
TJ Woodward, Co-Founder and Chief Wellness Officer: A revolutionary recovery expert, bestselling author, and creator of The Conscious Recovery Method, he specializes in helping members of the LGBTQ+ population heal from multiple layers of unresolved trauma, spiritual disconnection, and the toxicity of shame.
Element Q Healing Center is welcoming clients and collaborators eager to be part of a revolutionary shift in consciousness and well-being.
For more information about Element Q Healing Center, upcoming programs, and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.elementqhealingcenter.com/
For press inquiries:
Faith Abercrombie
Faith@monimawellness.com
619.530.8374
A new era of healing and self-discovery begins with the launch of Element Q Healing Center, a transformative program dedicated to holistic wellness, trauma healing, and mental health treatment. Brought to you by the team at Monima Behavioral Health, Element Q is a mental health PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program) and IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) serving the LGBTQ+ communities of San Diego and beyond.
Located at 3750 Convoy St #310, San Diego, CA 92111, Element Q Healing Center provides a safe, inclusive space for individuals seeking profound personal breakthroughs. The center blends innovative healing methodologies with evidence based treatment modalities, offering a unique space for individuals to reconnect with their authentic selves and awaken their highest potential.
At Element Q Healing Center, clients embark on an immersive journey that integrates trauma healing, neuroscience, mindfulness, cutting-edge holistic modalities, and proven therapeutic techniques.
"Element Q Healing Center is more than a treatment center — it is a place of renewal, empowerment, and celebration," said Dr. Max Doshay, Chief Executive Officer. "We recognize that the path to healing is unique for each individual, and at Element Q, we stand beside our clients as they reclaim their stories and embrace the strength within them. Through identity-affirming, trauma-focused care, we stand beside our clients as they reclaim their stories and embrace the strengths within them. At Element Q, voices are heard, identities are celebrated, and strength is rediscovered."
Programs Offered:
PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program): Over 30 hours of weekly treatment, designed for LGBTQIA+ individuals ready for a deep dive into change. Most clients take a leave of absence from work, school, or daily routines to fully commit to their healing journey.
IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program): Designed for clients needing more support than traditional weekly therapy or as a stepping stone between a full-time recovery program (such as PHP or residential treatment) and returning to daily routines.
"Those who came before us — the courageous, the resilient, the ones who stood tirelessly for the rights and recognition the LGBTQ+ community holds today. They endured, they resisted, they carried the weight of progress on their shoulders. Their strength laid the foundation for a brighter future," said Kat Grassetti, Chief Clinical Officer. "Today, we stand on that foundation, inspired by their courage and fueled by a vision of gentleness, healing, and transformation."
Meet the Co-Founders/Leadership Team:
Element Q Healing Center is led by a dedicated team of experts in mental health, trauma recovery, and holistic healing:
Dr. Max Doshay, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer: As a licensed psychologist with experience in neuropsychological assessment, inpatient psychiatric hospitals, and state prison mental health programs, Max understands the importance of examining all levels of patient functioning via neuropsychological assessment for proper, holistic, and effective patient diagnoses and medication management.
Molly Maddocks, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer: A behavioral health expert focused on access to care and creating affirming environments. With a background in communication and ensuring all voices are heard, Molly focuses on uplifting those voices, challenging barriers, and fostering a culture of belonging.
Nicole Simpson, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer: A proven leader dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, trauma recovery, and mental health care. Through their visionary leadership, Nicole continues to drive impactful initiatives that promote healing, resilience, and equity for all.
Kat Grassetti, LCSW, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer: An advocate for equitable healthcare and personalized mental health treatment, Kats approaches healing through a transformative justice lens; ensuring that systems are built on the cornerstones of equity and individuality.
Dr. Shannon Franklin, Co-Founder and Director of Clinical Training: A Black and queer-identified licensed psychologist specializing in LGBTQIA+ care, gender identity, multiculturalism, and trauma-focused therapy. Dr. Shannon is deeply committed to serving historically marginalized communities.
TJ Woodward, Co-Founder and Chief Wellness Officer: A revolutionary recovery expert, bestselling author, and creator of The Conscious Recovery Method, he specializes in helping members of the LGBTQ+ population heal from multiple layers of unresolved trauma, spiritual disconnection, and the toxicity of shame.
Element Q Healing Center is welcoming clients and collaborators eager to be part of a revolutionary shift in consciousness and well-being.
For more information about Element Q Healing Center, upcoming programs, and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.elementqhealingcenter.com/
For press inquiries:
Faith Abercrombie
Faith@monimawellness.com
619.530.8374
Contact
Element Q Healing CenterContact
Faith Abercrombie
619-530-8374
elementqhealingcenter.com
Faith Abercrombie
619-530-8374
elementqhealingcenter.com
Categories