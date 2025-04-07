LGBTQ+ Mental Healthcare Program Opens in San Diego

A new era of healing and self-discovery begins with the launch of Element Q Healing Center, a transformative program dedicated to holistic wellness, trauma healing, and mental health treatment. Brought to you by the team at Monima Behavioral Health, Element Q is a mental health PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program) and IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) serving the LGBTQ+ communities of San Diego and beyond.