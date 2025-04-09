Piney Creek Acres Finalizes Access Easement Agreement with City of Rockwood, Initiates Lot Sales
Middle Tennessee Development Gains Momentum with Phase 2 Infrastructure Underway; Proximity to Flatrock Motorsports Park, I-40, and Knoxville Adds Investment Appeal.
Crossville, TN, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Piney Creek Acres, a rural land development project in Cumberland County, Tennessee, has finalized an access easement agreement with the City of Rockwood. This milestone enables legal access to the property and marks the beginning of lot sales and continued infrastructure expansion.
Phase 2 of the development is currently underway, with construction of internal roadways and installation of electric utilities in progress. The property consists of multiple parcels situated atop the Cumberland Plateau, a region known for its scenic terrain and proximity to outdoor recreation.
The location is approximately 10 minutes from Interstate 40 and provides regional access to nearby cities including Crossville and Knoxville. The development is also located near Flatrock Motorsports Park, a growing destination in the area.
“Finalizing this easement was an important step that allows us to move forward with lot sales and continued development,” said Eric Smith, Managing Partner at Piney Creek Acres. “We're seeing increased interest from buyers looking for land in this part of Tennessee, especially those seeking space, natural beauty, and convenient access to nearby cities.”
Recent Project Developments:
- Legal access secured through the City of Rockwood.
- Lot sales initiated following easement completion.
- Phase 2 infrastructure work in progress, including roads and electricity.
- Located near I-40, Crossville, Flatrock Motorsports Park, and Knoxville.
More information, including property details and development updates, is available at www.pineycreekacres.com.
Media Contact:
Eric Smith
Piney Creek Acres
(931) 345-3230
info@pineycreekacres.com
