Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Portage
Portage, MI, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Portage, which prepares to open on April 11. Owners Bhumika Rohatgi and Shweta Rai have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality, and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Tracy, CA area.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Bhumika said that As mothers of school going kids, she understands how important it is to provide a positive learning environment, especially in Elementary and Middle school ages. She went on to say that she believes many of the students need additional support beyond their school curriculum to reach their full potential and she is passionate about helping students to reach that goal.
Bhumika believes that every student learns at their own pace, and while some are fast learners who require only a little guidance to explore advanced topics, others may benefit from extra support to catch up with their peers.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Tracy can improve the academic performance of your child, call (269) 218-0000 or email portagemi@bestbrains.com
