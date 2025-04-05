Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Dallas, TX, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor.
“The $6.2mm offering was launched in January with a large portion of the equity already reserved,” said Brian Sone, Vice President of Capital Markets. “We’ve seen a substantial increase in demand for mineral rights, primarily driven by 1031 exchange investors seeking yield and diversification. We’re seeing advisors allocate roughly 20%-25% of the overall replacement property portfolio to mineral rights.”
Resource Royalty 23 is comprised of 16 non-contiguous properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. Beth Good, CEO, said “I’m proud of the work our acquisition team did to acquire these 16 properties. They [the properties] are in the most active area of the basin with some of the largest operators in the country. Our team takes a data-driven approach to cash flow modeling and believes this offering will deliver strong distributions based on conservative commodity price assumptions.” The portfolio is roughly 50% oil and 50% natural gas.
The offering is 16,320 gross acres and spans five counties. With 25 producing wells in pay, 16 wells drilled and completed, and 11 wells uncompleted, the portfolio is engineered for current income and growth. The first distribution for Resource Royalty 23 will be in late April for income received during the first quarter of 2025.
Clayton Deering, Director of Engineering, said, “Resource Royalty 23 represents a disciplined and intentional acquisition of a set of well-positioned assets across the STACK, Merge and SCOOP plays in Oklahoma. This composition of assets has some of the highest reserves per lateral foot in the Anadarko Basin. The portfolio consists of proven operators including Coterra, Devon, EOG, Marathon and Ovintiv.”
Financial reporting and property management of the portfolio post-close is handled by Resource Royalty Property Management, LLC (RRPM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Resource Royalty. RRPM manages all facets of mineral interest ownership for the benefit of Resource Royalty 23 investors, including: collecting and aggregating monthly royalty payments, processing quarterly distributions, recording deeds and facilitating year-end tax reporting (Form 1099).
The RRPM team also monitors oil field activity and handles all communications with the oil and gas operators on behalf of the investors. “RRPM makes mineral ownership an attractive and hassle-free investment for our investors,” said Christy Ewert, VP of Land. “Our goal is to eliminate the burden of managing mineral investments completely. Our team has the full range of oil and gas experience and knowledge to provide that level of service to all our investors.”
Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor.
“The $6.2mm offering was launched in January with a large portion of the equity already reserved,” said Brian Sone, Vice President of Capital Markets. “We’ve seen a substantial increase in demand for mineral rights, primarily driven by 1031 exchange investors seeking yield and diversification. We’re seeing advisors allocate roughly 20%-25% of the overall replacement property portfolio to mineral rights.”
Resource Royalty 23 is comprised of 16 non-contiguous properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. Beth Good, CEO, said “I’m proud of the work our acquisition team did to acquire these 16 properties. They [the properties] are in the most active area of the basin with some of the largest operators in the country. Our team takes a data-driven approach to cash flow modeling and believes this offering will deliver strong distributions based on conservative commodity price assumptions.” The portfolio is roughly 50% oil and 50% natural gas.
The offering is 16,320 gross acres and spans five counties. With 25 producing wells in pay, 16 wells drilled and completed, and 11 wells uncompleted, the portfolio is engineered for current income and growth. The first distribution for Resource Royalty 23 will be in late April for income received during the first quarter of 2025.
Clayton Deering, Director of Engineering, said, “Resource Royalty 23 represents a disciplined and intentional acquisition of a set of well-positioned assets across the STACK, Merge and SCOOP plays in Oklahoma. This composition of assets has some of the highest reserves per lateral foot in the Anadarko Basin. The portfolio consists of proven operators including Coterra, Devon, EOG, Marathon and Ovintiv.”
Financial reporting and property management of the portfolio post-close is handled by Resource Royalty Property Management, LLC (RRPM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Resource Royalty. RRPM manages all facets of mineral interest ownership for the benefit of Resource Royalty 23 investors, including: collecting and aggregating monthly royalty payments, processing quarterly distributions, recording deeds and facilitating year-end tax reporting (Form 1099).
The RRPM team also monitors oil field activity and handles all communications with the oil and gas operators on behalf of the investors. “RRPM makes mineral ownership an attractive and hassle-free investment for our investors,” said Christy Ewert, VP of Land. “Our goal is to eliminate the burden of managing mineral investments completely. Our team has the full range of oil and gas experience and knowledge to provide that level of service to all our investors.”
Contact
Resource Royalty LLCContact
Brian Sone
(214) 679-6947
resourceroyaltyllc.com
Brian Sone
(214) 679-6947
resourceroyaltyllc.com
Categories