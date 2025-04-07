Agile Auto Appoints Keith Shrader as Director of Sales
Newark, DE, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Keith Shrader as Director of Sales. Keith brings extensive experience in the automotive industry, with a strong track record of accelerating revenue growth and executing strategic sales initiatives to drive success.
CEO and Founder John Ellis stated, "We couldn't be more excited to have the experience and leadership Keith brings to our sales organization. Keith will ensure we achieve our aggressive growth goals while focusing on creating raving fans of our dealer partners."
Originally from Bluefield, Virginia, Keith is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech and a U.S. Army veteran, where he developed the discipline and strategic thinking that have defined his career. He has spent the last six years at Capital Automotive as a Senior District Manager, where he led sales teams across multiple territories and consistently drove growth and operational excellence.
Keith currently resides in Ashland, Kentucky with his wife, Sandy Shrader, and their son, Austin O’Connor. His deep roots in the region and industry make him an ideal fit to lead Agile Auto Inc.'s sales strategy as the company continues its national expansion and commitment to excellence in customer experience.
About Agile Auto:
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. AAuto, their flagship automotive platform, is a game-changer for automotive dealers navigating the post-COVID used car market. Their groundbreaking AI platform builds a customized used car playbook creating visibility for all stakeholders to foster accountability. With AAuto's live KPI performance view, leaders can take a proactive approach to build long-term sustainable used car growth.
MediaContact:
info@agileautoinc.com
agileauto.io
