RDX Sports Celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s Unstoppable Growth in Spain
RDX Sports proudly celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s latest milestone, the launch of their new store in Madrid. Since 2017, this powerful partnership has fueled Red Glove’s rise as a top distributor in Spain, championing RDX gear at major events and driving brand growth. With a renewed multi-million Euro agreement and shared passion for combat sports, RDX and Red Glove are redefining the ring together, bringing premium gear closer to fighters across Spain.
Stafford, TX, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Red Glove Boxing S.L., a leading distributor of combat sports equipment in Spain, has launched a new retail store as part of its ongoing expansion. This marks a major milestone in its partnership with global brand RDX Sports.
Red Glove Boxing S.L., founded in 2015, has rapidly emerged as one of Spain’s leading resellers of premium combat sports equipment. The company has built its reputation by aligning with internationally renowned brands, including RDX Sports, to offer high-quality gear for boxing, MMA, and fitness enthusiasts nationwide.
A Trail of Triumph for Both
The partnership between RDX Sports and Red Glove Boxing S.L. began in 2017 and has since evolved into an exclusive, multi-million Euro agreement. In November 2024, the two companies reaffirmed their collaboration through a renewed deal, underscoring Red Glove's role in elevating the RDX brand across the Spanish market.
The launch of Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s new store reflects both companies' shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and expanding the reach of combat sports. As part of its ongoing strategy, the Spanish distributor actively promotes RDX gear at major “events and fights” throughout Spain to enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement.
Redefining the Ring, Together
With a growing footprint and a passion for the sport, Red Glove Boxing S.L. aims to establish RDX Sports as Spain's most recognized name in combat sports equipment. Both companies continue to collaborate closely, driving growth and innovation in one of Europe’s most dynamic combat sports markets.
Contact Information:
Address: Calle Ribadavia 31, 28028 Madrid, Spain
Email: info@redglove.es
Phone: +34 640 338 682
VAT #: B87337176
Follow Us:
Red Glove Boxing S.L.: Instagram | Facebook
RDX Sports Spain: Instagram | Facebook
