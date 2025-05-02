RDX Sports Celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s Unstoppable Growth in Spain

RDX Sports proudly celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s latest milestone, the launch of their new store in Madrid. Since 2017, this powerful partnership has fueled Red Glove’s rise as a top distributor in Spain, championing RDX gear at major events and driving brand growth. With a renewed multi-million Euro agreement and shared passion for combat sports, RDX and Red Glove are redefining the ring together, bringing premium gear closer to fighters across Spain.