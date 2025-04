SPRYT Takes Centre Stage: Only Irish Startup Selected for Google’s Global AI for Health Accelerator

Monaghan, Ireland, April 09, 2025 --( PR.com )-- SPRYT Secures Coveted Spot on Google’s AI AcceleratorIrish Health Tech Innovator Joins Elite Global AI Accelerator Backed by GoogleIreland-born digital health pioneer SPRYT has been selected for one of the world’s most prestigious startup accelerators, marking a transformative moment for the company—and for the future of AI-powered healthcare.SPRYT, co-founded by childhood friends and tech entrepreneurs Daragh Donohue and Neill Dunwoody, will join Google for Startups’ Growth Academy: AI for Health—an exclusive accelerator designed to propel the world’s most promising health tech startups.This May, the SPRYT team will travel to Poland to kick off the three-month hybrid programme, joining a handpicked global cohort of 25 standout companies—from Morocco to the UAE. SPRYT is the only company selected from Ireland, following a rigorous selection process spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, focused on identifying startups transforming health and wellbeing through artificial intelligence.SPRYT is reimagining how patients access care. Its AI-native receptionist, Asa, allows patients to manage, reschedule, and pay for appointments via WhatsApp, RCS, or SMS—just like they would with a human receptionist, but at any time, in their preferred language. Asa doesn’t just reduce no-shows—it eases the burden on care teams and improves access to early detection and treatment.Neill Dunwoody said:“This is a huge milestone for SPRYT and a moment of validation for everything our team has worked towards. Being selected by Google is more than an endorsement—it’s a signal that what we’re building with Asa has the power to transform global healthcare. The access to world-class mentors, peers, and technical support will help us scale faster and further.”In the past year, SPRYT has secured multiple pilots across the UK with NHS organisations, validating the impact of its AI-first approach to appointment engagement. The company also took home top honours at HIMSS Europe Pitchfest 2024 in Rome, and most recently was awarded a share of a €9 million Peace Plus grant, further fuelling its cross-border innovation in digital health.Noam Feinstein, Senior Startup Partner Manager and Campus Lead at Google for Startups, said:“We’re thrilled to welcome SPRYT to the Growth Academy: AI for Health. Their bold, patient-centric use of AI to make healthcare more accessible and efficient stood out. We’re proud to support their mission and connect them with other visionary startups defining the future of health.”Participants will take part in virtual and in-person sessions covering AI best practices, product development, responsible innovation, leadership, and scaling, with ongoing technical support from Google’s experts—even after the programme ends.Neill Dunwoody added:“This isn’t just an opportunity—it’s a launchpad. We’re not just building tech; we’re making it easier for patients to get seen, and for healthcare teams to do what they do best—care.”