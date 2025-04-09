SPRYT Takes Centre Stage: Only Irish Startup Selected for Google’s Global AI for Health Accelerator

SPRYT, an Irish healthtech company, has been selected as the only Irish startup for Google’s AI for Health accelerator. Its AI receptionist, Asa, helps patients manage appointments via WhatsApp and SMS, reducing no-shows and easing admin burden. SPRYT has secured NHS pilots, won the 2024 HIMSS Pitchfest in Rome, and received a share of a €9M Peace Plus grant to scale its impact.