Japan’s Largest Hot Pot Restaurant Now Open in Naperville – Experience Shabu-Yo's All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu
Shabu-Yo, a leading Japanese all-you-can-eat shabu-shabu restaurant chain, has officially opened its second U.S. location in Naperville, Illinois, as of December 13, 2024. This marks another step in the brand’s expansion into the U.S. market following the success of its first location in Schaumburg.
What is Shabu-Yo?
A part of Skylark Holdings, Shabu-Yo operates 300+ locations in Asia and is known for providing a healthy and interactive Shabu-Shabu experience.
Customers swish thin slices of meat and fresh vegetables in a hot broth, then dip them into their own custom sauce. With over 20 vegetables and 13 sauces plus 8 toppings, customers can create over 200,000 flavor combinations — making every meal unique.
New $15.99 Lunch Buffet Special
As part of the Naperville launch, Shabu-Yo has introduced a new weekday lunch buffet menu designed to provide greater flexibility for guests seeking lighter meals or shorter visits. The menu features an all-you-can-eat selection of vegetables, sushi rolls, Japanese curry, ramen, side dishes, desserts, and beverages.
In addition, premium protein options — including aged Wagyu beef, U.S. beef, pork, chicken, and shrimp — are available as à la carte add-ons for a modest additional charge.
This new menu allows guests to enjoy the essence of Shabu-Yo’s experience while offering a wider range of choices and price points.
Lunch Buffet Includes:
• 20+ fresh vegetables
• Sushi rolls, ramen, Japanese curry, appetizers, desserts, coffee & soft drinks
• Add premium meats (Wagyu, US beef, pork, chicken, shrimp) for just $1–1.98 per plate
Good for lunch with friends, family, or seniors who want light but satisfying options. Try a healthier way to dine with this customizable hot pot experience.
Locations
• Naperville: 1512 N Naper Blvd. #152 Naperville, IL 60563
• Schaumburg: 1180 Plaza Dr., Schaumburg, IL 60173
• Vernon Hills (Opening in 2026)
Restaurant Hours
Mon - Thu: 11:30AM - 10:00PM
Fri - Sun: 11:00AM - 10:00PM
Official website: www.shabu-yo.com
New $15.99 Lunch Buffet Special

Enjoy all-you-can-eat fresh vegetables, curry, ramen, appetizers, desserts, and soft drinks — all included. Want more? Add premium proteins like aged Wagyu beef, US beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp for just $1–$1.98 per plate. A perfect, healthy lunch made your way.