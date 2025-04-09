Lone Star Turbo Introduces BABA-Compliant Products to Support Federal Projects
Houston, TX, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lone Star Turbo, a proudly U.S.-owned turbo blower and compressor manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, is excited to announce its commitment to supporting federally funded initiatives with products that comply with the EPA and DOE Build America, Buy America (BABA) standards.
As a trusted name in the industry, Lone Star Turbo offers turbo blowers and compressors that are available as standard or BABA-qualified options, ensuring compatibility with BABA requirements. These options are designed to meet the strict criteria set forth by federal agencies, enabling project leaders to easily integrate compliant equipment into their BABA-funded projects.
Lone Star Turbo’s products are engineered for reliability, efficiency, and performance, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, including environmental, energy, and industrial projects supported by federal funding.
Contact Lone Star Turbo today to learn how their BABA-compliant products can enhance your projects and help you meet federal standards.
For inquiries, visit their website or reach out directly to their team.
About Lone Star Turbo
Lone Star Turbo is a U.S.-owned and operated company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality turbo blowers and compressors. Based in Houston, Texas, Lone Star Turbo is dedicated to supporting American manufacturing and contributing to projects that build a stronger future for the nation.
Contact:
Tori Hall, Marketing Director
www.LoneStarTurbo.com
832-532-3112
