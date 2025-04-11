CodeHS and Nebraska Department of Education Partner to Provide K-12 Educators with Free Computer Science Professional Development
CodeHS partners with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) to support computer science teachers across the state by providing free PD workshops and courses.
Lincoln, NE, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CodeHS, a leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum and professional development, is partnering with the Nebraska Department of Education to support computer science educators across the state. This partnership was made possible through a state-led initiative to expand access to high-quality computer science education. Following the passage of the Computer Science and Technology Education Act, which requires all students to take computer science to graduate, the state established the Computer Science and Technology Education Fund to provide free professional development to K–12 educators.
CodeHS has trained thousands of educators nationwide, equipping them with the skills and confidence to teach high-quality computer science classes. Through this partnership, Nebraska teachers will have the opportunity to participate in comprehensive professional development workshops in preparation for the 2025-2026 school year.
“As technology education and AI become increasingly integral to our schools and daily lives, it is essential that we equip teachers with the tools and knowledge to lead innovative computer science classes,” said Jeremy Keeshin, CEO of CodeHS. “Our partnership with the NDE will ensure that quality computer science training is more accessible throughout the state.”
The PD workshops will be offered in both virtual and in-person formats, covering a range of topics around pedagogy, computer science topics, and content for required Nebraska CS courses. The professional development is meant to meet the needs of computer science teachers across the state, particularly those in rural districts.
“When Nebraska adopted its Computer Science and Technology standards, CodeHS responded by developing and providing free, standards-aligned instructional materials to teachers across the state,” said Shaun Young, NDE Computer Science Education Specialist. “They’ve continued to be a responsive partner, supporting educators with professional development and resources that reflect the needs of our schools and businesses.”
Registration for the workshops is now open. Visit codehs.com/pd/nebraska to learn more and secure your spot today.
About CodeHS
CodeHS is a comprehensive computer science teaching platform providing schools standard-aligned K-12 curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. Visit codehs.com to learn more.
Contact
CodeHSContact
Claire Sindlinger
717-476-3390
codehs.com
