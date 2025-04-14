ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center is Coming to Roseville
Roseville is set to welcome a specialized dental practice focused exclusively on full arch dental implant solutions. ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center is opening its doors, offering state-of-the-art technology and expert care for individuals seeking to restore their smiles and improve their quality of life through advanced dental implant procedures.
Roseville, CA, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center is looking to become the leading destination in Roseville and the surrounding areas for individuals seeking comprehensive full arch dental implant solutions. Unlike traditional dental practices that offer a wide range of services, ORA 4X's singular focus on implants allows for a level of specialization and expertise that translates directly to superior patient care and outcomes.
The center will specialize in procedures such as the "All-on-4" technique, which allows for the replacement of an entire arch of missing teeth with just four strategically placed dental implants. This innovative approach often reduces treatment time and cost compared to traditional methods, offering patients a more efficient and comfortable path to a fully functional and beautiful smile. ORA 4X will also offer variations and advanced techniques tailored to individual patient needs and anatomical considerations.
"We are thrilled to bring this specialized level of care to the Roseville community," says Dr. Devan Dalla, owner of ORA 4X. "Our sole focus on dental implants allows us to invest in the latest technology, refine our techniques, and build a team with extensive experience in this specific area. Our goal is to provide patients with a predictable, long-lasting solution that transforms their lives."
Conveniently situated next to the Galleria Mall, ORA 4X offers easy access for patients in Roseville and surrounding communities. The practice will utilize state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, including 3D cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), to ensure precise treatment planning and implant placement. The experienced team of dental professionals will guide patients through every step of the process, from the initial comprehensive consultation and digital smile design to the surgical procedure and the delivery of custom-crafted, high-quality prosthetic teeth.
Patients choosing ORA 4X can expect:
Specialized Expertise: A team dedicated exclusively to full arch dental implant procedures.
Advanced Technology: Utilization of cutting-edge imaging and surgical techniques.
Personalized Treatment Plans: Tailored solutions to meet individual needs and goals.
Efficient Treatment: Streamlined processes and techniques like "All-on-4" to minimize treatment time.
Comprehensive Care: From initial consultation to final restoration and follow-up.
Convenient Location: Easily accessible next to the Galleria Mall in Roseville.
ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center is committed to providing a comfortable and supportive environment for patients seeking to restore their smiles and improve their oral health.
Contact
Dalla Dental GroupContact
Jackson Leonard
916-895-4580
ora4x.com
Jackson Leonard
916-895-4580
ora4x.com
