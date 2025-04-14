The Health & Well-Being Journal™ Launches for Pre-Order - a Daily System to Beat Burnout and Build Better Habits
The Health & Well-Being Journal™ by Keith Herman is now available for pre-order. This 300-page guided journal helps busy professionals build sustainable wellness habits—like meal planning, movement, mindfulness, and stress tracking—in just 10 minutes a day. Early pre-orders include bonus planning tools and resources. Learn more at keithaherman.com/journal.
St. Louis, MO, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As chronic stress and burnout continue to rise, certified nutrition coach and private wealth attorney Keith Herman is offering a new tool to help people regain control of their routines. The Health & Well-Being Journal™, a 10-minute-a-day guided planner designed to support sustainable health habits, is now officially available for pre-order.
This 300-page journal provides a structured daily system to help users track meals, sleep, exercise, and mindfulness—without overwhelming their already packed schedules.
“I needed something to help me stay consistent with the things that actually make me feel better—movement, meals, rest, gratitude,” says Herman. “This journal was the solution I couldn’t find anywhere else.”
Pre-Order Launch Aligns with Increased Demand for Practical Mental Health Tools
Recent data from the American Psychological Association shows high levels of stress and burnout, particularly among professionals and caregivers. The Health & Well-Being Journal™ aims to meet this growing need with a holistic tool built on behavior science—not willpower.
Key features include:
Daily pages with prompts for meals, movement, mindset
Sleep, step, and stress tracking
Weekly and monthly reflection templates
Gratitude and mindfulness exercises
Simple, research-backed format for real-life consistency
Unlike blank journals or business planners, this tool focuses on personal well-being first.
“Self-care doesn’t have to take an hour a day,” Herman explains. “With a clear structure, even 10 minutes can make a difference.”
The Health & Well-Being Journal™ is now available for pre-order at https://keithaherman.com/journal/. Orders are estimated to ship Fall 2025.
Early pre-orders will receive exclusive access to additional tools and resources—including downloadable planning templates, nutrition and wellness tips, and bonus materials designed to help busy professionals stay consistent and achieve their health goals.
About Keith Herman
Keith Herman is a private wealth attorney, certified nutrition coach, and founder of the Expert Diet Project. His work blends science-backed nutrition with realistic systems to support long-term well-being. He developed the Health & Well-Being Journal™ as a practical solution to help people feel better, every day—starting with just 10 minutes.
Contact
636-246-0010
https://keithaherman.com/
