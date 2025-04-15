Sonix Secures CHF 1.8m in New Funding Round and Opens Crowdfunding Investment to Enable Gaming Community to Become Co-Owner

Sonix, a leader in ultra-low-latency and AI-driven audio communication for gamers, has raised CHF 1.8 million, bringing its total funding to CHF 6 million. Due to strong demand from the gaming community, Sonix will now open its capital to gamers through crowdfunding, making it one of the first communication platform co-owned by its community.