Sonix Secures CHF 1.8m in New Funding Round and Opens Crowdfunding Investment to Enable Gaming Community to Become Co-Owner
Sonix, a leader in ultra-low-latency and AI-driven audio communication for gamers, has raised CHF 1.8 million, bringing its total funding to CHF 6 million. Due to strong demand from the gaming community, Sonix will now open its capital to gamers through crowdfunding, making it one of the first communication platform co-owned by its community.
Yverdon-les-bains, Switzerland, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SONIX, a Swiss startup developing AI-powered, low-latency voice communication for gamers, has announced the successful closing of an additional CHF 1.8 million in funding. The round includes participation from business angels, entrepreneurs, and family offices, bringing the company’s total financing to CHF 6 million to date.
In response to interest from its user base, Sonix is also opening a portion of its round to the public via a crowdfunding campaign, allowing gamers to become shareholders in the company. If successful, Sonix will become one of the first communication platforms in the gaming space to offer community ownership. Interested individuals can learn more at https://oomnium.com/en/invest/sonix/pitch*
Sonix develops cross-platform voice technology (available on Windows, iOS, and Android) designed for competitive and community-driven gaming. The platform emphasizes low-latency, high-fidelity audio, and includes features tailored to esports teams, creators, and brands.
“We are on a mission to build a communication platform that meets the demands of both competitive and casual gamers,” said Nicolas Abelé, CEO of Sonix. “This crowdfunding campaign allows the community to actively participate in the development of tools that serve their real needs.”
Olivier Muller, Co-Founder and COO, added: “We see this as a critical step in aligning our product with the people who use it most. Involving our community as stakeholders helps ensure Sonix remains focused, innovative, and accountable.”
According to industry data, there are more than 3 billion gamers worldwide, with approximately 700 million engaged in multiplayer competitive gaming. Sonix plans to use the new funding to expand its feature set, scale community engagement, and grow its presence among gaming creators, Esports organizations, and brands looking for integrated communication tools.
About Sonix
Sonix is developing AI-based voice technology focused on delivering low-latency, high-quality audio for gamers across platforms. Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, the company is backed by investors from both the tech and gaming industries.
*Available in Switzerland only. Eligibility criteria apply.
Media Contact:
Nicolas Abelé
CEO, Sonix
www.sonixapp.com
