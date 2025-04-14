Celebration of Life Event Honoring NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo
The family of NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo, who passed away on September 30, 2024, invites the public to a Celebration of Life event commemorating his remarkable life and enduring legacy.
Atlanta, GA, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The event will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Tech campus, located at 965 Fowler Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.
This special event is free and open to the public and will feature heartfelt speeches, moving tributes, and uplifting musical performances. Attendees will have the opportunity to view video presentations highlighting Dikembe Mutombo's distinguished career in professional basketball, his impactful tenure as an NBA Global Ambassador, and his extensive humanitarian efforts that touched countless lives across the globe.
"Atlanta has been our home for almost thirty years, and the outpouring of love and support for Dikembe has been overwhelming," said Rose Mutombo."In recognition of this incredible community and all the wonderful people who stood alongside Dikembe throughout his journey, we wanted to create a space for everyone to celebrate his life and the profound impact he had in this community and throughout the world."
In lasting tribute to Dikembe's impactful work, the Mutombo Family has established the Dikembe Mutombo Memorial Fund (DMMF) to ensure the continuation of his vital projects for years to come. Donations can be made through the following link:
https://boa-dmmf.networkforgood.com/projects/237576-dikembe-mutombo-memorial-fund
Event Details:
What: Celebration of Life – NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo
When: Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.
Where: McCamish Pavilion Arena, Georgia Tech Campus, 965 Fowler Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Attire: International (Optional)
For media inquiries or further information, please contact MutomboRembrance@gmail.com.
Rose Mutombo
