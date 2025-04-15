Meridian Pacific Properties Launches Free Trip Program to Help Real Estate Investors Explore Memphis Market
Meridian Pacific Properties announces a new Investor Exploration Program that offers qualified investors a complimentary trip to Memphis to tour newly built rental homes. The program includes airfare, lodging, and expert guidance to help investors explore one of the country’s top real estate markets.
Memphis, TN, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Meridian Pacific Properties is excited to announce the launch of The Investor Exploration Program, a unique opportunity for investors to visit Memphis, tour high-quality investment properties, and experience firsthand the benefits of owning turnkey single-family rental homes in one of the nation’s strongest investment real estate markets.
This exclusive program provides complimentary airfare, lodging, guided property tours, and in-depth market insights, making it easier than ever for investors to evaluate opportunities and make informed decisions about expanding their real estate portfolios.
"Investing in real estate is a major financial decision, and we believe that seeing our properties firsthand gives investors the confidence they need to move forward," said Brian Conlon, Director of Business Development at Meridian Pacific Properties. "The Investor Exploration Program removes the financial barriers of exploring out-of-state markets, allowing investors to visit Memphis and learn why our properties stand out in the rental market."
How the Program Works
The Investor Exploration Program is designed for clients interested in turnkey investment properties in the greater Memphis market. The program includes:
Round-trip airfare reimbursement for you and a guest.
Two nights of complimentary lodging in a fully furnished home in Olive Branch, MS.
Personalized property tours showcasing Meridian's premium investment homes with strong cash flow potential.
An exclusive meeting with Meridian’s property management team to learn about the end-to-end investment process.
Transportation, meals and a "per diem" for travel expenses.
New investors are invited to participate in The Investor Exploration Program, enjoying a complimentary trip to Memphis with no obligation to buy — simply an opportunity to learn and explore investment opportunities firsthand.
Existing investors, who book and close on a new property, will receive a closing credit reimbursement for travel expenses, making this an advantageous time to visit Memphis, evaluate new properties, and grow their real estate portfolio.
"Memphis is one of the most promising markets for real estate investors, and this program allows them to experience its potential firsthand," said Jeff King, co-founder of Meridian Pacific Properties. "With high rental demand, steady appreciation, and a strong local economy, the city offers a unique combination of affordability and long-term investment stability. We are confident that once investors see our properties and the market’s potential, they will recognize the incredible opportunity Memphis provides."
The Memphis Market: A Top Destination for Real Estate Investors
Memphis has been recognized as a top real estate investment market, attracting investors with its affordable home prices, strong rental yields, and landlord-friendly laws. According to Realtor.com, home prices in Memphis are expected to appreciate by 10.5% in 2025, making it one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country.
Other factors driving the market’s success include:
A strong job market, with leading employers in logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing.
A growing population, driving demand for high-quality rental properties.
An affordable market, with a smaller percentage of household income going toward living expenses compared to national averages
About Meridian Pacific Properties
Meridian Pacific Properties is a leader in turnkey single-family rental investments, providing investors with fully managed, income-producing properties in high-demand markets. With decades of experience, the company specializes in sourcing, developing, and managing Class A rental homes that generate consistent returns. Meridian’s end-to-end investment solution allows clients to benefit from appreciation, passive income, and long-term financial growth without the hassle of property management.
Would you like a complimentary trip to Memphis?
Space for The Investor Exploration Program is limited. To learn more and schedule your visit, schedule a call with Brian Conlon at Meridian Pacific Properties today.
Brian Conlon
(858) 876-2232
brian@meridianpacificproperties.com
