Caliper Wellness Launches ExoMind Therapy in Pasco County - Offering Breakthrough Relief for Anxiety, Depression, Brain Fog, and More
New Port Richey, FL, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Caliper Wellness is proud to announce the launch of ExoMind Therapy, a revolutionary, non-invasive brain stimulation treatment now available for the first time in Pasco County. Designed to target specific symptoms like anxiety, depression, PTSD, cognitive fog, and sleep disturbances, ExoMind delivers scientifically backed relief without the use of medication.
ExoMind uses Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to gently rewire brain activity, helping clients regain focus, emotional balance, and energy. Best of all, Caliper Wellness is making this breakthrough affordable to the community with a $97 introductory session at their location in Downtown New Port Richey, Florida.
"We’re excited to bring ExoMind to Pasco County, especially because access to innovative mental health treatments has been limited in our area," said Jennifer Hewitt, Co-Founder of Caliper Wellness. "This is not just a general wellness tool—it’s designed to help people who are truly struggling with things like panic attacks, low energy, brain fog, or sleep issues that won’t go away."
ExoMind has shown results in reducing:
Anxiety & Panic Attacks
Depression & Emotional Numbness
Brain Fog & Concentration Issues
PTSD & Trauma Responses
Chronic Sleep Disruption
OCD, Binge Eating, and Fibromyalgia symptoms
With the nearest provider over an hour away, the launch of ExoMind in New Port Richey makes treatment more convenient and accessible for residents of Pasco County and surrounding areas.
Initial consultations are now available. To book your $97 first session, visit exomindpasco.com or call 727-835-6798.
About Caliper Wellness: Founded by Andrew and Jennifer Hewitt, Caliper Wellness provides evidence-based, holistic mental health services tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Services include talk therapy, medication management, weight management, TRT, and ADHD testing, Red Light Therapy and now, ExoMind TMS therapy.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:
Contact
Ryan Thompson
727-729-7878
hydrusconnect.com
