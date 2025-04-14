World-First Pulmonary Artery Transplant Performed in Thymic Carcinoma Case by Professor Stefano Cafarotti and Team at Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale

In an unprecedented medical achievement, Professor Stefano Cafarotti and his world-renowned surgical team at Cardiocentro Institute in Switzerland have successfully performed the world’s first pulmonary artery transplant to treat locally advanced thymic carcinoma. This groundbreaking procedure, performed in 2022, has set a new benchmark in thoracic oncology and offers renewed hope to patients facing complex cancer cases.