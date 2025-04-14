World-First Pulmonary Artery Transplant Performed in Thymic Carcinoma Case by Professor Stefano Cafarotti and Team at Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale
In an unprecedented medical achievement, Professor Stefano Cafarotti and his world-renowned surgical team at Cardiocentro Institute in Switzerland have successfully performed the world’s first pulmonary artery transplant to treat locally advanced thymic carcinoma. This groundbreaking procedure, performed in 2022, has set a new benchmark in thoracic oncology and offers renewed hope to patients facing complex cancer cases.
Lugano, Switzerland, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a groundbreaking advance that redefines the surgical treatment of advanced thoracic malignancies, Prof. Stefano Cafarotti has successfully led the world’s first pulmonary artery transplant for a patient with thymic carcinoma, an exceptionally rare and aggressive tumor of the anterior mediastinum.
The pioneering procedure involved the complete resection of a locally advanced thymic carcinoma infiltrating the pulmonary artery, followed by vascular reconstruction using a pulmonary artery homograft—a feat never before reported in the management of this disease.
“This operation is a turning point in thoracic oncology,” said Prof. Stefano Cafarotti. “For the first time, we have demonstrated that even tumors invading the central vascular structures, like the pulmonary artery, can be radically resected and reconstructed, offering selected patients a curative option that was previously unthinkable.”
The case, performed at (Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale) in Southern Switzerland, brought together a multidisciplinary team of thoracic surgeons, cardiac surgeon and oncologists, reflecting a seamless integration of oncologic precision and transplant expertise.
The scientific details of the procedure have been peer-reviewed and published in the European Journal of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, accessible via PubMed:
“Resection of thymic carcinoma after induction therapy and reconstruction of right ventricular outflow tract with pulmonary homograft”
PubMed link: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36852845/
Thymic carcinomas, comprising less than 1% of thoracic tumors, typically carry a grim prognosis when involving major vessels. This first-of-its-kind transplant establishes a new paradigm in oncovascular surgery, bridging the disciplines of thoracic oncology and cardiovascular reconstruction.
“This is not just a surgical innovation—it is a new therapeutic concept,” added Prof. Cafarotti. “It challenges conventional limitations and opens a viable pathway for long-term survival in patients once deemed inoperable. After 3 years, our patients are alive without tumor."
About Prof. Stefano Cafarotti
Prof. Cafarotti is internationally recognized as a leader in thoracic surgical oncology and currently directs five multidisciplinary cancer centers across Europe. He is widely regarded for his pioneering contributions to complex oncologic surgery, minimally invasive techniques, and translational research in rare thoracic tumors.
About Prof. Stefano Cafarotti
Prof. Cafarotti is internationally recognized as a leader in thoracic surgical oncology and currently directs five multidisciplinary cancer centers across Europe. He is widely regarded for his pioneering contributions to complex oncologic surgery, minimally invasive techniques, and translational research in rare thoracic tumors.
